Belmont schools go online for week after 2 students test positive for COVID-19

After two students tested positive for COVID-19, Belmont Community Schools announced Monday it would close and do online learning for the rest of the week.

Superintendent Dr. Wayne Anderson said in a Facebook post that the second student who tested positive is in the middle/high school and rides the bus.

"In talking with the Lafayette County Health Department it has been determined that our best course of action is to close down the school district for the remainder of the week," Anderson said.

Tuesday will be a day for staff to plan for online learning, and school will be held digitally Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Anderson said.

All athletic practices and games are canceled for the week. Breakfasts and lunches can be picked up by interested families starting Tuesday.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.