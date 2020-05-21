Belleville School District administrator to retire after 7 years

Belleville School District administrator Pam Yoder is retiring as head of the district spanning Dane and Green counties after seven years.
Yoder told the Belleville School Board of her decision to retire on Aug. 31 at a special board meeting Wednesday. The board has named the principal of Belleville's middle and high schools, Nate Perry, as the new administrator of the 915-student school district.
"I want to thank district administrator Yoder for her commitment to our students and her work to advance our district over the years," board president Trevor Johann said in a statement.
Perry, a former assistant principal in DeForest, will be replaced as principal of the middle school and high school by Heather Schmitz, who is currently the associate principal for both schools.
