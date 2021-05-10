Belleville district looks to spark middle-schoolers' interest in technology with Fab Labs grant

Heather Schmitz, principal for grades seven through 12, said all eighth-graders in the district are required to take a semester-long Project Lead The Way course, which meets every other day. Project Lead the Way is an organization that develops curriculum in science, technology, art and math.

While Belleville has earned “distinguished” recognition for its individual schools in the past, last year was the first time it earned district-wide recognition for its Project Lead the Way program. Schmitz said the recognition takes into account the courses offered, the percentage of students enrolled and how it measures on assessments.

“It is definitely a philosophy and instructional practice,” she said about the district’s STEAM emphasis.

An addition was put on the district’s STEAM Center and the rest of the space was remodeled in 2017. This is the first time the district has received a WEDC grant. Schmitz — who likes to use the phrase ”small schools, big opportunities” — said the grant will help the district remain competitive.

“We want our students to have all the opportunities students in big schools have,” she said.

Senior Raina Nicholson took the Project Lead the Way class as an eighth-grader and plans to study architectural or mechanical engineering