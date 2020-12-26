Battle for in-person learning escalates in Wisconsin amid COVID-19 pandemic

Two members of the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board were targeted as a part of a recall effort after their choice to move to online-only learning at the start of the 2020-21 school year. The effort was dropped after organizers failed to obtain the number of signatures needed to trigger a recall vote.

Angela Rachidi, one of the organizers of the recall effort, opted to remove her children from the district after the recall effort failed. She said the decision was focused around their academic needs.

“Even with the little bit of progress that’s been made (the district) is still talking about only two days a week of (in-person) school, so it would be going on a year and a half of my elementary school ago kids being out of (in-person) school,” she said. “In the end, we felt their needs aren’t being met so we had to go out and seek other options.”

The Waunakee Community School District plans to return grades 5-12 to in-person learning with an online option on Jan. 26, pending approval by the school board and the Sun Prairie Area School District will return all grades to in-person learning with an online option by Feb. 22. A number of other Dane County districts are also considering plans to return to in-person learning before the school year is through.

A hard choice