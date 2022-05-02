Barbershop class turns students into stylists, special ed assistant into instructor at East High

Harry Bernard III came up with a unique incentive for the students he works with in an alternative program — if they do their schoolwork, he will cut their hair.

It was this motivational strategy that gave Bernard an idea when he heard the Madison School District was soliciting proposals for transformational initiatives from teachers, students, families and other community members for its Big Ideas campaign.

Bernard, who works as a special education assistant at East High School, submitted the idea for a barber class. He liked that the lessons would be hands on because he knows the students he works with in the Transition Academy program, which assists students who are behind in credits, are particularly engaged with that style of learning.

“Cutting hair is my passion, and I knew it was hands on,” said Bernard who owns LifeStyle Haircare salon in Madison. “I knew that was an area where I could engage students and launch them into a good trade.”

Bernard’s idea was selected, and a semester-long “intro to barbering” class started last fall. Students cut hair on mannequins and also practice by cutting the hair of teachers who come to the classroom.

“I know I want to be a barber so I hopped in,” said junior Tazron Golden.

Golden said he has learned a lot about how to use the various tools and about sanitation. The class has only made him more interested in becoming a barber.

“It was interesting to me, and I wanted to try something new,” freshman Rodrigo V. Bedolla Gutierrez said about signing up for the class.

Some students already have cut their hair or that of a friend or relative but like the idea of getting better at it. Some also said it could become a career.

“I wanted to get more comfortable with the clippers so I could cut myself at home,” junior Demarion Miller said.

Leigh Vierstra, innovation and improvement team supervisor, said the Big Ideas campaign was created when the school district’s innovation team, ROCKiT, considered how it would use money from the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Education Relief Fund. Congress passed stimulus bills to provide emergency financial assistance to address the impact of COVID-19 on elementary and secondary schools.

“ROCKiT believes that students, staff members and community members that are closest to the problem have the ideas to solve them. This is the theory that we really grounded this campaign on,” Vierstra said. “Those who are further away from the problem don’t always have the solutions.”

Vierstra said 348 ideas came in, and 20 ideas were forwarded to the final round. Then those proposing the ideas gave a three-minute pitch to judges. The process mimicked “Shark Tank,” a popular reality show where entrepreneurs try to convince the “sharks” to give them the funding for their projects.

While the goal was to select 10 ideas, the quality of the ideas led to 14 being chosen but as they were fleshed out, only 11 continued to the final implementation stage.

Vierstra said the barbershop class idea got an enthusiastic response, especially from the students who were sitting on the judge’s panel.

Since then, Vierstra said she has been impressed with how much effort Bernard has put into teaching the class, measuring its success and looking at how to make it more attractive to students.

“Students don’t need a lame teacher teaching them something boring,” Bernard said. “I am always going to try to get better.”

Junior Donteveis Goodwin said Bernard is a “great” teacher.

“He puts you through every step and shows you,” he said.

Vierstra said in mid-May the teams will come back, talk about what they have done, and can make a recommendation for the 2022-23 school year since funds are still available.

Bernard said his long-term goal is to create an apprenticeship at East High School to allow students to graduate with a high school degree and a barbering license.

