All of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s high schools are showing their age, built at least five decades ago.

That leaves a long list of needs at each, many of which are being addressed over the next few years through the successful $317 million November 2020 capital referendum. Through that vote, each of the four Madison public high schools is set to receive $70 million worth of renovations and improvements.

But two schools — both on its west side — want to take advantage of the already-planned construction to check more boxes on their wish list through private fundraising.

With West and Memorial seeking to raise nearly $18 million between them, some are concerned that East and La Follette will be left behind, along with their proportionally higher rates of students of color and students considered low-income.

“It’s important for us to realize this conversation is about a lot more than buildings and the facilities inside those buildings,” School Board member Cris Carusi said in February. “This is also about the opportunities that are offered to our students every day in every building.”

Memorial wants to raise $11.3 million and West is seeking $6.6 million for additional projects through alumni donations. There’s no guarantee the fundraising efforts will be successful, given a tight timeline to raise the money, but the School Board approved both plans earlier this spring.

Daniel Mansoor, a professional fundraiser who graduated from West in 1975, is consulting with both high schools on their projects. While he understands east side schools might not be in a place to fundraise like West and Memorial right now, he believes these projects can be a springboard for similar efforts across the district in the future.

“One school might succeed at this moment in time, another school will learn from their mistakes and from their successes, maybe even do a more effective job of running a campaign or fundraising drive in the future,” Mansoor said. “So I don't buy into the sort of equity issue.”

Few would argue the projects, in a vacuum, are bad. Presentations on the projects in January and February featured school leaders and students extolling the importance of what is proposed and why it was worth going beyond the $70 million for each school.

“What we’re talking about is a competition of inequities,” School Board member Ananda Mirilli, who voted in favor of both proposals, said in February. “All of the projects that are being put forward are projects needed in our schools.”

If the money is there, it might simply be too hard to pass up.

“It would be complicated to turn down substantial donations only to wind up in a position where we go to referendum to achieve the same sorts of things,” then-vice president of the board Ali Muldrow said at the February meeting. “Except instead of utilizing the donor base and additional strategy, we’re utilizing taxpayers.”

State of the schools

Memorial, which opened in 1965, is the district’s newest high school, predated by La Follette (1962), West (1930) and East (1922).

Not surprisingly, that leaves all of the buildings with plenty of room to improve. In a 2017 districtwide building assessment, they all earned overall grades of “C” or “D,” with some facets of the buildings earning Fs: the outdoor brick at East, ceilings at La Follette, plumbing pumps and pipes at Memorial and stage accessibility for those with physical disabilities at West.

That made the district’s decision easier to split the $280 million from the referendum for the high schools evenly among them; they all needed a lot. But it also left each school without some of the things it wanted.

At Memorial, for example, the referendum funding wouldn’t cover the entire initial plan for its arts wing, a plan the fundraising group hopes to bring back in full. At West, which is surrounded by a residential neighborhood and limited in common areas, the fundraising group hopes to give students more places to eat lunch, expand some athletics facilities and add extra upgrades to the pool that is already part of the $70 million in referendum construction.

For students and staff at those schools, the projects could make a big difference.

“A lot of great things can come from this, especially when you’re looking at kids who look like me,” Memorial junior Brady Ketarkus, who is Black, told the School Board. “I feel like a lot of them have the ability to thrive in a community that’s built like this.”

And as Carusi pointed out, the west and southwest sides of Madison don’t have access to a theater space, so an upgraded facility, if opened to the public, could serve more than students.

“We do need to think about the fact that west Madison, the far west side of Madison, we don’t have community fine arts facilities,” she said. “I know La Follette is in the same boat and we need to take seriously the fact that community needs community arts space.”

Equity or equality

The district’s donation policy includes a direct mention of equity, as administrators noted when the projects came before the School Board earlier this year.

Policy 6177, which governs gifts, grants, bequest, contributions and donations, requires a review of eight criteria. One of those is, “Whether the donation will create a significant inequity and/or competitive advantage among schools, students, District programs, employees or facilities.”

So that begs the question: Do the new spaces violate that policy? If they do, what about the renovated theater space at East High School, funded through a 2015 referendum, or that school’s recent $3.2 million fieldhouse renovation, funded through a mix of private donations and district budget allocation?

Equity is different than equality, after all.

“I don’t want to pit schools against each other and have this conversation of, ‘Everybody gets the exact same thing,’” the School Board’s Muldrow said earlier this spring. “It’s not a tit-for-tat conversation. It really is a conversation about how do we invest in our schools and how do we leverage this enthusiastic moment for public education to benefit all of our children in all four of our high schools?”

To provide something to other schools, the board approved setting aside $5 million from a closing tax increment finance district to be split among La Follette, the new Rimrock neighborhood elementary school and the renovated Capital High School, one of MMSD’s alternative high schools.

According to state Department of Public Instruction data, this year’s high school population breakdown is:

East: 61.9% economically disadvantaged, 63.7% students of color

La Follette: 60.2% economically disadvantaged, 67.8% students of color

Memorial: 40.1% economically disadvantaged, 53.8% students of color

West: 34.5% economically disadvantaged, 47.2% students of color

The idea of giving Memorial and West more money, even if it goes toward good projects, gave some board members pause, with Nicki Vander Meulen voting against the West plan and Savion Castro abstaining from the vote.

“Yes, all of our schools are diverse, but when we look at the numbers we’ve really got to ask ourselves, are we perpetuating more inequity here? Are we perpetuating some of the opportunity-hoarding that we sometimes see?” Castro said in February.

Instead, he suggested, donations should be made to the district, and from there, staff or the School Board can determine where they are most needed.

“Yes, we absolutely need to embrace more public-private partnerships, but our private donors have got to realize that if you’re donating to a democratic institution like public education, those funds need to be distributed in a democratic manner,” he said.

A pair of La Follette parents who sit on the school’s Booster Club, which leads fundraising and alumni efforts for the school, compared the scale of the proposed projects with its major fundraiser this year: providing Christmas gifts for 75 students and their families.

“It never occurred to us that we should be looking at professional fundraisers, nor do I think we had the space to think about that until it was presented to us as something we weren’t doing but two other schools were,” said Jeanne Burns-Frank, who had one son graduate from LHS in 2020 and another who is a junior.

Can fundraising be equitable?

Research on K-12 school fundraising and equity is relatively scant. While the common phenomenon of fundraising through school-based, parent-teacher organizations often leads to inequities, there’s less data on these larger fundraising efforts.

But Sue Winton, an associate professor at York University in Ontario, Canada, who has studied private fundraising for public schools, said it can let the government and society off the hook for things they should be funding.

“It normalizes underfunding of schools by governments. It makes it perfectly OK,” Winton said. “Part of the challenge is that it normalizes this idea that parents should be making up, filling the gaps for what governments should provide.”

In a 2017 paper, Winton and colleague Michelle Milani found that fundraising policy and practice in Ontario “undermines critical democratic efforts including equity, inclusion, participatory decision-making, and critical mindedness.”

Winton suggested it’s up to school districts to make a strong commitment to equity, even if that means turning down millions of dollars in potential donations.

“If it’s happening because the government is not providing the physical classroom space that is needed, then the government should be doing that,” she said. “That’s where the school district has to take a stand on whether they’re committed to equity or not.”

The Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools’ executive director Melinda Heinritz, whose organization is acting as the fiscal agent for the Memorial and West projects, said defining equity and understanding how the community can contribute to it in the schools is an important next step.

“(That way), if we have to make choices around where we put our time and energy, or we don’t have enough resources to cover everything, we’re speaking a common language around what that means and how we’re making decisions,” Heinritz said.

The projects will benefit FMPS, as well, with 10% of donations going toward its “equity fund” that could help the organization expand its staff and cover more ambitious projects around the district in the future.

“The thing about bigger campaigns is that they just help you grow faster than trying to increase your annual giving programs,” Heinritz said.

Beyond fundraising

The conversation around equity among schools has quickly gone beyond the proposed fundraising projects, tying it to course offerings and budget allocations.

Parents from La Follette started a Facebook group, Madison Eastside Equity in Funding Team, or MEET, to join together with East families to discuss equity, whether in fundraising or otherwise.

“Everyone was kind of working on their own and having conversations on their own,” Burns-Frank said.

While the fundraising spurred action, La Follette Booster Club members Sara Gold, Burns-Frank and others have raised wider equity concerns at multiple School Board meetings.

“I think we do have substantial inequities in course offerings between our high schools that I think we need to tackle and address,” the School Board’s Carusi said in February.

Among the most stark examples: West has temporarily discontinued enrolling students in its Personalized Pathways programming because of parent opposition, while the other three high schools have continued the program’s expansion. In addition, advanced courses and world language offerings, among others, differ among the schools.

“Some of our schools have been underfunded for years, so it’s not just about giving the same amount of money to every school,” Gold said. “Some schools are going to need more money to bring them up.”

Now that members of MEET have spoken to the board, and had two board members, superintendent Carlton Jenkins and members of his staff come to listen to what the Booster Club would like to see at La Follette, they have a new understanding of how to advocate for their children’s school.

“A lot of what we’ve heard from the board is, ‘Huh, we don’t usually hear from east side schools,’” Gold said. “It was just sort of this awakening that we were supposed to be doing this.”

Gold believes the current discussions will have a long-term effect, as they’ve learned that “even if we feel like our message has been heard, we have to keep showing up.”

“The stage has been set and the words have been spoken,” Gold said. “They will not be able to not address the equity issues that have existed for a long time between east and west.”

From universities to K-12

There’s one type of public school that’s long received substantial funding from private sources: public universities.

The University of Wisconsin Foundation, for example, raised $342 million in 2018-19. Mansoor, the consultant, said that sort of fundraising follows decades of universities recognizing they had a group of people who would hold onto positive memories from their experiences there and go on to do great things, including making money.

“They realized that we have alumni who care deeply about the institution, who feel they got great value, and want to see the institution continuing to advance and provide opportunities, as I like to say, for the next generation,” he said.

Mansoor, who previously helped with a much smaller fundraising campaign at West in the early 2000s, sees K-12 schools in the early stages of a similar path.

“It echoes essentially where public universities were three or four decades ago,” he said. “When I began in this profession, if you looked at the top 25 universities in the country at fundraising, I think all of them were private.

“Look at that today, over half of them are public universities.”

For Heinritz, campaigns like this are a signal to the community that they are needed to help the school system thrive, especially as the district works to help students recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. She hopes the fundraising will increase private-sector involvement and “community responsibility and accountability” for helping schools get beyond the pandemic.

The same alumni base that universities have exists for K-12 schools, but the schools haven’t done a great job of keeping up with them. That, Mansoor said, is the key to a transformation in fundraising.

“The depth of talent we have among the alumni of Madison’s public schools in general is mind-boggling, but we just don’t know about it,” he said.

