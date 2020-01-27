Badger Rock Middle School recommended for 3-year charter renewal to meet enrollment goal

Badger Rock Middle School is being recommended for a two-year renewal, with the option of a third year, to reach its enrollment target.
The Madison School Board is scheduled to vote Monday evening on whether or not to renew the contract of the environment-focused charter school on the South Side.
Ahead of the meeting, interim Superintendent Jane Belmore has recommended the potential three-year extension, instead of a full five-year renewal.
If the school enrollment reaches 120 students by the second year and academic growth figures continue to increase, it could be granted a third year. The school currently educates 94 students.
In a memo on her recommendation, Belmore said the charter "has been renewed with conditions for the past nine years giving the school a quite reasonable opportunity to meet enrollment requirements that would make the school fiscally viable."
Badger Rock opened in 2011. The school focuses on project-based learning and integrates themes of urban agriculture, sustainability and environmental justice throughout its curriculum.
In seeking a charter renewal, the school's governing body asked for the enrollment target to be reduced to 100 students instead of 120.
Last month, Badger Rock Principal Hong Tran said 120 students would be too large given the instructional space for the school. Badger Rock is housed inside a building owned by the Center for Resilient Cities at 501 E. Badger Road, which also includes the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center.
But Belmore's memo contests the argument the school is not large enough, saying it may not be helpful to compare Badger Rock's square footage to traditional schools since the charter has project-based programming.
"The design and various elements of the school more closely represents new school construction with 21st Century learning spaces that use space more flexibly than a traditional school," the memo said.
To help Badger Rock get to 120 students, Belmore is recommending the School Board accept waivers the school's governing body has requested.
One change would increase the chances of students not living in the Badger Rock attendance area of being accepted in a student lottery.
Currently, the school must draw 80% of its enrollment from students who would otherwise go to Sennett Middle School. Belmore is recommending dropping it to 60%, meaning 40% of the student population would come from outside of the Sennett attendance area.
Another waiver would provide district-funded Metro Transit bus passes to students on free or reduced lunches who live 1½ miles or more from the school.
The School Board meets at 6 p.m. Monday inside the McDaniels Auditorium in the Doyle Administration Building, 545 W. Dayton St.