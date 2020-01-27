Badger Rock Middle School recommended for 3-year charter renewal to meet enrollment goal

Badger Rock Middle School is being recommended for a two-year renewal, with the option of a third year, to reach its enrollment target.

The Madison School Board is scheduled to vote Monday evening on whether or not to renew the contract of the environment-focused charter school on the South Side.

Ahead of the meeting, interim Superintendent Jane Belmore has recommended the potential three-year extension, instead of a full five-year renewal.

If the school enrollment reaches 120 students by the second year and academic growth figures continue to increase, it could be granted a third year. The school currently educates 94 students.

In a memo on her recommendation, Belmore said the charter "has been renewed with conditions for the past nine years giving the school a quite reasonable opportunity to meet enrollment requirements that would make the school fiscally viable."

Badger Rock opened in 2011. The school focuses on project-based learning and integrates themes of urban agriculture, sustainability and environmental justice throughout its curriculum.

In seeking a charter renewal, the school's governing body asked for the enrollment target to be reduced to 100 students instead of 120.

