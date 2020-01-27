Badger Rock Middle School approved for 5-year charter renewal

The Madison School Board approved Monday a five-year renewal of the Badger Rock Middle School's charter instead of going with an administrative recommendation for a shorter extension.
After hearing from supporters of the environment-focused school, the board voted 4-2 to grant the South Side charter school a five-year renewal, which is the longest contract term a charter can be given.
"I do think Badger Rock is taking an innovative approach to education and providing young people with opportunities to engage in urban agriculture," said board member Ali Muldrow. "We have an opportunity right now to invest in Badger Rock in a way that allows it to be successful in the long-term."
Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore had recommended a two-year renewal — with the option of a third year — to reach an enrollment target of 120 students. Currently, the school educates 94 students.
The administrative recommendation would have allowed the third year extension if the enrollment goal was met and academic growth continued.
Belmore said the higher enrollment is sought to make the school "financially viable." She said the five-year contract will still contain a target of 120 students.
Although Badger Rock is putting up comparably high academic growth numbers, student proficiency in English and math continues to lag behind district averages.
Board member Kate Toews, who voted against the five-year contract along with board President Gloria Reyes, said she's supportive of the school's model, but added she wasn't sure if it was yet producing the results sought.
"I'm not sure the results say we're getting something better," she said.
Board members Savion Castro, Ananda Mirilli, Nicki Vander Meulen and Muldrow voted for the five-year extension. Cris Carusi recused herself.
Several Badger Rock teachers, parents and organizational partners turned out Monday to advocate for the longer contract.
Badger Rock opened in 2011. The school focuses on project-based learning and integrates themes of urban agriculture, sustainability and environmental justice throughout its curriculum. The school, which has a student body of about 80% students of color, has grades 6 through 8.
"Our strategic framework calls for innovation, calls for equity and calls for 'Black Excellence,'" said Badger Rock Principal Hong Tran. "The two-year recommendation does not uphold that vision."
Under Tran's leadership, Badger Rock has improved on the state's report card system.
In 2015-16, it received a one-star rating, or a "fails to meet expectations" designation. For the past three years, the school has been rated at four stars, or "exceeds expectations."
Jamie Ames, who is the school's counselor along with serving in two other roles at Badger Rock, said anything less than five years would stymie the school's ability to innovate.
"If Badger Rock's incredible growth over the past three years isn't enough to warrant a full five-year renewal, what will ever be enough," she said.
As part of the new contract, the board approved waivers to help increase enrollment.
One change will increase the chances of students not living in the Badger Rock attendance area of being accepted in a student lottery, and another waiver will provide district-funded Metro Transit bus passes to students on free or reduced lunches who live 1½ miles or more from the school.