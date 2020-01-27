Badger Rock Middle School approved for 5-year charter renewal

The Madison School Board approved Monday a five-year renewal of the Badger Rock Middle School's charter instead of going with an administrative recommendation for a shorter extension.

After hearing from supporters of the environment-focused school, the board voted 4-2 to grant the South Side charter school a five-year renewal, which is the longest contract term a charter can be given.

"I do think Badger Rock is taking an innovative approach to education and providing young people with opportunities to engage in urban agriculture," said board member Ali Muldrow. "We have an opportunity right now to invest in Badger Rock in a way that allows it to be successful in the long-term."

Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore had recommended a two-year renewal — with the option of a third year — to reach an enrollment target of 120 students. Currently, the school educates 94 students.

The administrative recommendation would have allowed the third year extension if the enrollment goal was met and academic growth continued.

Belmore said the higher enrollment is sought to make the school "financially viable." She said the five-year contract will still contain a target of 120 students.