Back to school: Madison schools welcome kindergartners a year after COVID shutdown

Railuv Williams waited outside Allis Elementary School on Tuesday morning feeling uneasy but excited to send her son, Nkei Johnson, back inside a school for the first time in a year.

"I was nervous," she said, about her son's return to the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "But I prepared him for it. ... He just turned 6, so you can’t really expect a 5-year-old or a 6-year-old to sit in front of a computer and be able to sit still and learn.”

The Madison School District welcomed kindergarten students on Tuesday, almost a year since it shuttered school buildings and nearly a month since Superintendent Carlton Jenkins announced the decision to begin a phased reopening. Grades 1-2 are scheduled to return next week and 4K a week after that, but reopening dates for grades 3-12 have not yet been announced.

“We are beyond excited to welcome back our kindergartners in person,” Carlettra Stanford, the district’s co-chief of elementary schools said during a special board of education working group meeting on Monday. “When we think about where we started from last year and where we are now, it’s just a lot of tremendous work and gratitude for our teachers for our support staff … in getting us to the point where we are right now to reopen.”

Parent perspective