Back to school: Madison schools welcome kindergartners a year after COVID shutdown

Railuv Williams waited outside Allis Elementary School on Tuesday morning feeling uneasy but excited to send her son, Nkei Johnson, back inside a school for the first time in a year.
"I was nervous," she said, about her son's return to the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "But I prepared him for it. ... He just turned 6, so you can’t really expect a 5-year-old or a 6-year-old to sit in front of a computer and be able to sit still and learn.”
The Madison School District welcomed kindergarten students on Tuesday, almost a year since it shuttered school buildings and nearly a month since Superintendent Carlton Jenkins announced the decision to begin a phased reopening. Grades 1-2 are scheduled to return next week and 4K a week after that, but reopening dates for grades 3-12 have not yet been announced.
“We are beyond excited to welcome back our kindergartners in person,” Carlettra Stanford, the district’s co-chief of elementary schools said during a special board of education working group meeting on Monday. “When we think about where we started from last year and where we are now, it’s just a lot of tremendous work and gratitude for our teachers for our support staff … in getting us to the point where we are right now to reopen.”
Parent perspective
Just after 8 a.m., parents and children bearing bookbags and masks gathered on the sidewalk outside Allis and waited for clipboard-carrying staff members in blaze orange vests to greet them with a cheerful "Good morning!" and "How are you today?" Buses able to hold 25 socially distanced students unloaded five to 10 each as staff told the children where to go to meet their classmates in person for the first time.
Susana Lopez and her daughter, kindergartner Brihana, waited for a staff member to take Brihana to her class group. Susana, who has three other children, including an 8-month old, said her fifth- and sixth-graders have struggled with online learning and have felt depressed. She has also had a hard time going back to work while helping Brihana with online learning.
Brihana said she was feeling good about her first day.
“She’s excited to meet her teachers and classmates,” Susana said. “I’m kind of worried that (the COVID-19 case number) is going to come back up like it was before, with everyone getting sick and schools closing. But hopefully, everything is in God’s hands.”
At Crestwood Elementary on the West Side, Dustin Rubinstein, 40, handed his daughter Liv’s pink and blue lunch box and backpack to district staff members. He said it may be a bit of an adjustment for the 6-year-old to learn in person, but overall she’s excited.
Liv is a “social being,” her dad said, and is happy to be able to interact with other students face to face instead of just playing games online.
“To have her whole year of kindergarten wiped away, that’d be such a sad, sad choice,” Rubinstein said.
Rubinstein had mixed feelings about sending his daughter back because he didn’t want to in any way contribute to community spread of the virus. But he said the CDC’s guidance that young children are not significant spreaders and could return to in-person schooling safely gave him comfort.
“To me that means the impact on the community is really minimal,” he said.
Another Crestwood parent, Julie Monahan, 39, said she was concerned about students going back to school in person, but the precautions the Madison School District has taken made her more comfortable.
“It seems very safe,” Monahan said. “And my little kindergartner Nathan is really excited to see his teacher and friends in person. It’s exciting. It’s a step forward.”
Teacher vaccinations
Last week teachers across the district protested the reopening with a “teach-out” to draw attention to what they see as a rushed and dangerous return to in-classroom learning before all staff members have had the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
On the same day as the protest, the district announced a partnership with SSM Health to provide 1,200 COVID-19 vaccines to staff, with priority to those who have been working in-person throughout the pandemic. The vaccination clinic will be held March 12 and April 9. And Public Health Madison and Dane County announced prioritization of educators to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, starting Tuesday at the Alliant Energy Center.
Local teachers union Madison Teachers Inc. has called on the district to halt its reopening plan until all staff have had the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
On Tuesday, MTI President Andy Waity said in a statement that union members "are welcoming kindergarten students back to classrooms and demonstrating their commitment to our students, families, and community."
"We are hopeful that mitigation strategies outlined by public health officials will provide the guidance needed to keep everyone as safe as possible," he said.
"I feel terrible," Rubinstein said, about the teachers who don't want to come back but are being forced to.
Megan Sutton, who was dropping off her kindergartner, Cashton Caldwell, at Allis Elementary, said she would have felt a little bit better if everybody would have gotten the vaccine before the return to in-person learning.
“It sounds like they’ll be getting (the vaccine soon)," Sutton said. "But I think it’s so important for the kids to go back right now because they need some normalcy.”
Sutton said Cashton felt a little bit nervous but he was very excited to start in-person learning.
“I don’t think the time they spent learning virtually was wasted. I think they learned a lot,” Sutton said of Cashton and his classmates as she heaped praise on his teachers for their ability to adapt to the changing learning landscape.
Safety measures and emergency subs
District officials have said a number of COVID-19 safety measures were put in place ahead of Tuesday’s reopening date.
The average number of kids in a classroom will be 8 to 10 students, said Stanford, the district's co-elementary schools chief. Students will eat lunches at their desks, and group activities such as recess will be split up into classroom cohorts.
Two floating substitute teachers are assigned to a building to support teachers when needed. The district has also allowed for emergency substitute teaching license opportunities for those who want to help, and superintendent Carlton Jenkins is among those designated as an emergency substitute teacher.
Jenkins joined staff at Midvale Elementary on Tuesday to welcome students back into the building.
"Excitement is in the air as many of our kindergarten students return to in-person learning!" he tweeted along with photos of staff and the school's mascot giving the thumbs up sign.
