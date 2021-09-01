Back to school: Hundreds of parents, some teachers seek online option amid COVID resurgence

One West High School teacher with significant health concerns spoke out about the issue before the Madison School Board on Monday, her voice heavy with emotion. She described it as a choice she is being forced to make between her career and her health days before students are scheduled to return to classrooms.

“I’m a dual organ transplant recipient,” said Deana Zorko, a Spanish teacher at West High School. “Even though I’m vaccinated, I’m not protected due to aggressive medications that I have to take to avoid organ rejection.”

The district hadn’t yet definitively responded to Zorko’s request to teach online as of Wednesday, one day before students were scheduled to return to classrooms amid the resurging COVID-19 pandemic fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant. As of Wednesday, she didn’t plan to return to the classroom due to risk of death if she were to contract the virus, Zorko's attorney Tamara Packard said.

Zorko, a teacher of three decades who had been in the Madison School District for 18 years, underwent a double organ transplant due to complications from type 1 diabetes in 2013 and has since been on immunosuppressant medications to keep her body from rejecting the organs that were donated to her. Up until this year, the district had been very accommodating of her needs, Packard said.