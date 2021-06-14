Award-winning art teacher Amy Greathead wears students' work

Greathead said she likes Artsonia as a way to share lesson plans and video lessons, and it is a fundraising opportunity because families can have mugs, T-shirts and postcards created with student art on them; 20 percent of the revenue goes to the classroom. Greathead said about $300 was raised through Artsonia, and that paid for the clay, paint and sewing kits. It's also a way to connect with students’ extended families, she said.

Artsonia can be used to crowdsource lesson plans, although Greathead does not use it that way.

In addition, students' art that is posted in the gallery is automatically entered in art contests, and Greathead’s student Leah was named Artist of the Week for her age group for one of her works. She received a plaque and a $50 gift card for art supplies. The school also received $100.

'Always excited'

Leah’s mom, Kris Aeschlimann, who also has a second-grade son, Logan, said when the students got the quarterly folders, all the materials were stacked together in a very organized way. She also liked that the students were given projects they could work on over several weeks, which she said was a great way to fill their time when they were home.