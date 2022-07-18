Aviation camp has underserved students setting their sights high in the sky

Yasmine Clendening would love to be a pilot —an occupation historically not held by many Black women.

Becoming a pilot is a career that previously wasn’t on her radar because it wasn’t promoted, said Yasmine, who is Black. A student at O’Keeffe Middle School last year, she will attend ninth grade in North Carolina this fall.

“I never have thought of being a pilot. It’s not really mentioned, at least not to girls,” said.

So when Yasmine heard about Camp Willa, run by the nonprofit Willa Brown Aviation Academy, she initially was lured by the chance to have a flight lesson.

“Not a lot of people can say they have gotten the experience of flying a plane,” she said.

But the free program is so much more. It introduces youths ages 12 to 17 to Madison’s aviation infrastructure and community through tours, presentations and an airplane ride and lesson. It is targeted toward historically underserved area youths to expose them to a number of aviation careers.

Last week was the second year the camp was offered at the Dane County Regional Airport and Middleton Municipal Airport, and Yasmine has attended both.

The 20 campers experienced three days of tours, presentations from aviation professionals and hands-on activities. The last two days, campers could go on a free airplane ride through a partnership with the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagle Program.

“This is kind of a way for me to explore my interest in (aviation),” said seventh-grader Sofia Ruder. “Camp is really well run, and there’s so many activities each day.”

Eighth-graders Luke Hanauer and Landon Herelle, who were already aviation enthusiasts before attending the camp, said getting into the cockpit of an airplane was a highlight.

“I want to be a pilot when I grow up,” eighth-grader Jackson Thomas said. “It’s helped me to be even more interested in aviation.”

While the camp is targeted toward underserved youth, others also attend.

“If we don’t have everyone being in the same place, people don’t feel commonality with each other,” said Fareed Guyot, president of the Willa Brown Aviation Academy. “So far we’ve had a really nice mix, the majority being from underrepresented communities ... Every year we are trying to work out a better way to reach kids.”

Guyot came up with the idea for the camp after learning about something similar run by the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals. Guyot was motivated because of his own chance to learn about aviation through a program at East High School when he was a student there and obtaining a pilot’s license with the help of his parents before he graduated. Growing up in a middle-class family and being half Lebanese and half German was “ambiguous enough,” Guyot said, but he is aware of the disparities for some.

“Generally, Madison is struggling with how to help our minority communities ... We have a lot of affluence in this community, and it’s mostly white,” Guyot said. “I wanted to find a way that I could help narrow that gap in Madison.”

He was looking for a partner to start up a camp when he happened to meet Mike Griffin, a fellow pilot from Madison, who was a founder of the General Daniel Chappie James Flight Academy camp in Pensacola, Florida, in 1996.

“I can serve my own community right in Madison,” Griffin said about his new efforts toward Camp Willa. “One thing I regret is I didn’t have this camp available to me as a kid.”

Together, they created the camp and also brought in Susan Schwaab, a retired United Airlines captain of a Boeing 777, whose Wings To Fly organization has the same goals but focuses on providing flight experiences, Guyot said. She serves as vice president of the academy.

Schwaab and Guyot, who is a first officer with UPS Airlines flying the Boeing 757/767, bring a civil aviation background. Griffin, a retired Delta Airlines Boeing 757 captain, brings a military background, as he also has been a member of the Armed Services.

The camp benefits from donated time and resources through partnerships in the aviation community including the Dane County Regional Airport, Morey Airplane Company, Wisconsin Army National Guard, Madison Air Traffic Control Tower, Women in Aviation International-Four Lakes Chapter, EAA Chapter 93 Madison-Middleton and Wisconsin Aviation.

Griffin, co-founder and board member emeritus, is the one who suggested the camp be named after Willa Brown, the first African American woman to earn a pilot’s license in the United States and run for Congress and the first African American to become an officer in the Civil Air Patrol. She also was the first woman in the nation to have both a pilot’s license and an aircraft mechanic’s license.

“I’m thinking about researching more about it and what she did,” aspiring pilot eighth-grader Jeremiah Macnack said about the camp’s namesake. “I wish it (the camp) was longer.”

