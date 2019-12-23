Audit: Wisconsin school safety plans follow best practices

However, some school safety plans have relatively little information about how to handle certain situations, the audit found. The report said only about half of plans reviewed had guidelines and policies for non-classroom emergencies. The audit also said only about half of plans had guidelines for parent-student reunification and many of those plans were not detailed.

The audit reviewed nearly 19% of the grants awarded by the state Department of Justice and found no problems with how the program was administered. The 1,325 grants totaling $94.5 million were awarded to school districts, private schools, independent charter schools and tribal schools across Wisconsin.

The $5.5 million remaining will be used by the Justice Department to support school safety initiatives, including grants for adolescent mental health training.

The audit also surveyed more than 1,200 school administrators and 521 law enforcement agencies to ask about school safety. Respondents from both the schools and police organizations said they were satisfied with various aspects related to school safety, including cooperation in creating the safety plans and administration of the grant program.

Sen. Rob Cowles, R-Green Bay, co-chairman of the Legislature’s audit committee, said the review of best practices will help schools to refine and improve their plans.