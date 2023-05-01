On their frequent field trips, students in an environmental program at Madison’s Shabazz high school don’t only learn about ecology and sustainability first hand. They also engage with the environment through sports that can serve them all their lives, like fly fishing and paddling.

“One of the things we decided long ago is what really brings kids in is when they can do something other than another boring science class,” said Robert Banks, one of the class teachers. “We use snowshoeing and fishing as sort of the hook ... Fly fishing is a great sport you can do your whole life, and it gets you outdoors in some of the prettiest parts of Wisconsin.”

Students in the class, called Project Green Teen, study limnology and freshwater stream ecology through direct observation and measurement. The other part of the class involves learning outdoor adventure and group problem-solving skills through fly fishing, paddling, caving, snowshoeing and spending overnights outdoors, including in the Driftless Area of the state where the students do restoration work. The “Teen” in the title also stands for “teaching environmental education naturally.”

Senior Maiya Radcliff said her favorite field trip was going to a cave, something she had not done that before.

“I saw we could go out and do things like (water quality testing), go out and get in nature and be out of the classroom for awhile and learn new skills and learn how the world works more, and in this case, (that’s) nature,” said sophomore Talis Tupesis.

The semester-long class was started 18 years ago by Tina Murray, who taught technology and physical education. She also went fly fishing in the Driftless Area and wanted her students to see that part of Wisconsin. Former art teacher Martha Vasquez contributed lessons about nature art and the art of cooking and eating healthy and sustainably. Banks, a science teacher, was brought into the class to teach limnology through the study of steams and lakes.

‘Do the doing’

It started as an all-day class and numerous teachers in other disciplines got involved over the years as the class evolved.

Vasquez and Murray retired, and the class is now taught by Banks and Brian Counselman, another science teacher. Although Murray retired, she still supports some of the field trips and working with community partners.

After the school turned to virtual education during the pandemic, the staff decided to use the opportunity to make structural changes to the daily schedule and the way curriculum was delivered at the alternative high school.

Using classes like Project Green Teen as inspiration, Shabazz shifted to a project-based learning model that emphasizes connecting students with community partners and doing hands-on projects connected to the curriculum. Now, for four days a week, the school runs seven to eight two-hour long, interdisciplinary learning labs each semester in addition to more standard 50-minute classes. On Wednesday, the learning labs begin shortly after the start of the day, which allows for longer field trips and connections with community partners.

Some of the trips are full day and overnight, which was something few other classes did in the past.

The approach fits in with the Shabazz tradition of service learning and getting students outside of the building, Counselman said.

“We pride ourselves in getting students out to ‘do the doing’ instead of the more frequent educational response of ‘this will be important someday,’” Counselman said.

“Your schedule really models your values ... And now I feel like it does,” said Counselman, who helps organize field trips and connect teachers with community partners through his other role as project-based learning coordinator.

This semester the students have done water quality testing and biotic indexing on several lakes and streams starting in January by drilling a hole in the ice. Information gathered through their citizen scientist work at the Warner Park lagoon will be passed on to Friends of Warner Park.

Partners are key

Banks said the community partners are what have made the class sustainable. While some partners have been involved in the class for limited stints, those who have taken part since the beginning include Trout Unlimited, Dane County Parks, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Vernon County Land and Water Conservation Department.

“It has been a pretty mutually beneficial arrangement,” Banks said.

Sophomore Margaret Roczoll said she likes that the class makes her feel useful to society.

The students will take a five-day field trip in May. In addition to canoeing and fishing with volunteer guides from Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited, students will work on restoration projects with the program’s community partners. The projects have involved rebuilding stream banks, planting trees near lakes and streams, removing beaver dams that were causing pooling and flooding, building lunker structures to expand fish habitat and removing invasive species and planting native species in their place.

Freshman Dieter Wiedenhoeft said he took the class because he is interested in nature but thinks the five-day trip will be “kind of daunting.”

“It’s tough to spend that much time with anyone who’s not in your immediate family,” he said.

In late March the students spent one night in the Madison School Forest where they could choose to sleep in tents or unheated cabins as the temperature dropped to 35 degrees. The overnight provided a variety of experiences, which included learning to function as a community and working together as a group, Counselman said.

Senior Rey Banker took the class to be outdoors and bond with classmates.

“Now that I’m an adult, I have to earn how to do trips by myself and other people besides my family,” Banker said.

