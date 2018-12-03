After Spring Harbor Middle School students put on a fall play for the first time in a long while last year, the directors decided they were up for a bigger challenge.
So they came up with a plan to have students study “As You Like It” by William Shakespeare before putting on an abridged version of the production themselves.
The entire school attended a professional production at American Players Theatre. Language arts classes also studied the play and classes listened to audio and watched video of important scenes before the field trip to the theater in Spring Green.
Jack Debertin, sixth-grade language arts teacher and one of the directors, estimates that for 95 percent of the students, it was the first time they had seen a Shakespeare performance; for 60 percent, it was the first time they had seen any play.
It was only the second time the students had put on a fall production in addition to the spring musical for more than 15 years. After Debertin suggested it, students performed “The Jury,” which was an adapted version of “Twelve Angry Men,” last fall.
It was a successful endeavor so Debertin suggested the students do Shakespeare this time. Debertin, who had his fourth- and fifth-graders perform “Much Ado About Nothing” when he was teaching at Country View Elementary School, has always loved Shakespeare and hopes the students can perform another by the playwright next year.
“We knew it was a new hurdle,” said David Ropa, Spring Harbor drama club adviser. “We’re always trying to challenge ourselves.”
About 50 students were involved and the group was divided into two for putting on a total of three performances last Friday and Saturday. When one cast was performing, the other was the stage crew. In addition to Ropa and Debertin, the play was co-directed by seventh- and eighth-grade math teacher Shannen Koltz.
“It’s been difficult,” said seventh-grader Cameron Craig, who played the role of the court jester, Touchstone.
Cameron said the difficulties included the Shakespearean English and improvising when cast members forgot their lines. It also was a challenge to play different ages, different genders and characters from a different era, she said.
“I’ve never had over 100 lines before in my whole entire life,” said eighth-grader Jasmine Bayer, who played Rosalind.
Jasmine, who has been in the drama club since sixth grade, said she was pleasantly surprised by how much she enjoyed the play itself.
“I thought it would be more boring … at least to people my age,” she said.
Seventh-grader Patrick Schamun, who played Adam, said overcoming stage fright has been the biggest challenge.
“I just get used to it every time I go on stage,” he said. “People are actually getting their lines together and I believe I am, too.”
Eighth-grader A.J. Outlaw, who played Duke Frederick, said he has enjoyed the social aspect.
“I got new friends. Everybody is so nice. I love working together,” he said.
Ropa, who teaches seventh-grade science, has a passion for theater because he was involved in it at the middle school, high school and college levels and is always trying to show students what they can do for the rest of their lives if they are passionate about it.
“The skills it provides you are life-changing,” he said.