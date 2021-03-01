Assembly Republicans push Gov. Evers to reward in-person school

Evers’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The $20.8 million is a small piece of the entire education relief pie funded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, the federal government’s second coronavirus relief package. K-12 schools in Wisconsin will receive nearly $800 million in total, including funds distributed to private schools.

Those funds are split among a few distribution requirements. Evers has some discretion over $98.3 million, about $77.5 million of which is expected to go to private schools, with allocation of the other $20.8 million to-be-determined.

But in general, lawmakers and Evers have little discretion over how the federal dollars are distributed. About $617.5 million of the funds that the CRRSA has awarded the state for K-12 education is funneled to districts through the Title 1 formula, which is based on the percentage of low-income students in a district.

