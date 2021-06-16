Assembly Republicans approve bills banning transgender girls from girls' sports

Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen attended the rally before the vote. The School Board last month read a resolution against “any legislation or action that dehumanizes, marginalizes, or violates the rights of transgender, nonbinary, and all LGBTQ+ students,” and the district published a position statement against the legislation.

“I was one of the ones who read the resolution saying we support our trans athletes, they have the right to be there,” Vander Meulen said. “I was raised as a coach's kid, and to use athletics to punish children is one of the most insidious ways of doing it; you are trying to take a child, and turn them into a political pawn.”

Pierotti did not plan to watch the Assembly’s debate or vote after the rally, where the crowd chanted “trans women are women” and “trans men are men” and young children wrote trans-positive phrases in chalk on the steps leading to the Capitol building.

“You don't get to break me down,” Amira said, referencing Republican legislators. “I'm here, I'm going to watch like all these families and these people just be celebratory and that's what this is about. This is about us, you don't get to derail us, you don't get to define the conversation.”

