Assembly committee supports bill barring transgender girls from girls' sports on party-line vote

Democrats on the committee, meanwhile, slammed the bill as unjust.

“I just find this bill so discriminatory, so lacking in compassion,” said Rep. Sondy Pope, D-Mount Horeb. Pope also said she felt compelled to note "how awful I think the bill is.”

The state’s Eye on Lobbying site shows 24 groups registered in opposition to the legislation and one registered in support. Rep. LaKeshia Myers, D-Milwaukee, said she had heard “mixed reactions from my district,” but was voting against it because the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association, which oversees high school sports in the state, already has rules governing transgender athletes.