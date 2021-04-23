Assembly committee endorses microschools, with a sunset after two years

Parent Kristina Hollenbeck, whose children were homeschooled through high school, said at a public hearing on the bill last month that families were already doing this even as it wasn’t allowed under the law, and she worried that without a new bill it could bring undue scrutiny on homeschooling families.

Other homeschool advocates testified against the bill, worried that a relatively new schooling concept could reflect on homeschooling, which has a long history here.

“What will happen when that microschool is doing something the parent does not approve of?” Rebecca Ahl of the Wisconsin Homeschooling Parents Association said. “Your parental right has now been severed because you have enrolled your child in the microschool just as when you enroll your child in a public school you no longer have a right to show up and say how they’re going to deal with your child or whether or not they should have smoke detectors or keep your child’s medication out of the hands of other children. You have ceded that right.”