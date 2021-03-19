Assembly committee considers bill to allow 'microschools'

Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, authored the bill and told the committee that the “disaster” of virtual learning for some children over the past year inspired the effort, though the lack of a microschool option was a longtime issue.

“While 2020 brought this lack of options to light, they’ve always existed and we should be looking to give more parents more options even if we don’t think that our families would use that option currently,” Sortwell, who described himself as a “homeschool dad,” said. “Even if you don’t think it’s necessary for your family now, you never know how life’s circumstances are going to change.”

Sortwell noted that the proposal would not change any language in existing law regarding homeschooling. Still, Rebecca Ahl of the Wisconsin Homeschooling Parents Association spoke in opposition to the law, expressing concerns it would hurt homeschooling and drawing a stark contrast between them, calling microschools “unregulated private schools.”