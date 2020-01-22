Assembly committee backs mandatory cursive education for Wisconsin students

Mandatory cursive education for Wisconsin students moved closer to reality Wednesday after clearing a state Assembly committee.

The Assembly State Affairs Committee backed on a 7-5 vote — with all support coming from Republicans and opposition from Democrats — a bill that would require elementary students be taught how to write in cursive.

During a short discussion before the vote, Rep. Christine Sinicki, D-Milwaukee, said she'd rather leave the decision on teaching cursive to school boards, questioned whether cursive instruction is still part of collegiate programs for prospective teachers, and was critical that no funding is attached to the bill.

"I don't know how we teach teachers how to teach it," she said. "There's no money attached to this. It's going to cost some money to our schools."

Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, said he had conflicted feelings on the proposal — weighing the issue of school boards having control of what is taught with arguments that cursive writing can help students with dyslexia — before voting in favor of it.