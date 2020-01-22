Assembly committee backs mandatory cursive education for Wisconsin students

Mandatory cursive education for Wisconsin students moved closer to reality Wednesday after clearing a state Assembly committee.
The Assembly State Affairs Committee backed on a 7-5 vote — with all support coming from Republicans and opposition from Democrats — a bill that would require elementary students be taught how to write in cursive.
During a short discussion before the vote, Rep. Christine Sinicki, D-Milwaukee, said she'd rather leave the decision on teaching cursive to school boards, questioned whether cursive instruction is still part of collegiate programs for prospective teachers, and was critical that no funding is attached to the bill.
"I don't know how we teach teachers how to teach it," she said. "There's no money attached to this. It's going to cost some money to our schools."
Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, said he had conflicted feelings on the proposal — weighing the issue of school boards having control of what is taught with arguments that cursive writing can help students with dyslexia — before voting in favor of it.
The bill, which is sponsored by the Republican chairs of the Assembly and Senate education committees but has some Democratic sponsors, would apply to public schools, independent charter schools and private schools participating in the state's voucher programs.
Students would need to be able to legibly write in cursive by the end of fifth grade.
Last month — on a near party-line vote — the Senate Education Committee passed the proposal as well. Having cleared committees in both the Assembly and Senate, the bill is eligible to be scheduled for a full vote in each respective GOP-controlled chamber.
Representatives of Gov. Tony Evers did not immediately return requests for comment Wednesday on whether the Democratic governor has taken a position on the bill.
The state Department of Public Instruction estimates the materials to teach public school students cursive could cost $1.7 million to $6 million annually.
DPI also estimates training public school teachers on cursive education could range from $250,000 to $1.6 million, but it may not be a recurring cost.
For private schools accepting students on taxpayer-funded vouchers, pupil materials and teacher training costs could range from $195,000 to $755,000.
But the department acknowledges the estimates may be overstated, since DPI doesn't track how many school districts currently teach cursive.
Several education groups, such as the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance, oppose the bill, but it is supported by the Decoding Dyslexia Wisconsin group.
Supporters have argued cursive can be a faster, more beneficial method of note-taking — pointing to studies suggesting handwriting notes result in better retention compared with typing notes.
Some Democratic lawmakers against the proposal have said they might support it if it came with funding to implement the mandate, while others have questioned whether cursive is still a relevant skill to teach students in a technology-focused age.