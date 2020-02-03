As suspensions rise, Madison School Board unhappy with racial disparities

Madison School Board members criticized a lack of progress Monday in reducing the disproportionate rates at which black students and students with disabilities have been hit with out-of-school suspensions during the last five years.
Madison School District staff briefed the board on changes in place this year to the district's disciplinary policy — the Behavior Education Plan, or BEP — and much of the conversation centered on how black students are far more likely to be suspended than students in other racial groups.
"Our data shows painfully slow progress in the right direction, but it will take us years at this rate to close that gap," said Jay Affeldt, the district's executive director of student and staff support.
In the first semester of this school year, 1,524 out-of-school suspensions were issued. That's up from 910 in the fall of 2015 — a 67% increase — and the number of fall semester suspensions has steadily increased during the past five years.
Fifty-seven percent of out-of-school suspensions were given to black students last fall. That's down 5 percentage points from the fall of 2017, but still much higher than the 18 percent students in the district who are black.
Board member Ananda Mirilli called the figures "abysmal progress."
She said the district needs to be directly talking about systemic changes and pointed to adults who are "upholding an old system that gives us this year after year after year."
The disproportionate rates of suspension are not about how students behave, said board member Ali Muldrow, but about "who we respond to and how we respond to specific groups of students."
"If we say this is about how black kids behave, I think that that's a problem," Muldrow said. "If we say this is about how we interact with black and African American students, then I think we're having a more accurate conversation."
Board President Gloria Reyes said the conversation around school discipline needs to be centered on race but added that the good work teachers are doing to support the district's anti-racism efforts also should be recognized.
One of three goals of the BEP — which was put into place in 2014 and meant to move the district from more punitive practices to proactive and restorative approaches for student misbehavior — is to reduce the disparity in the rates at which black students and students with disabilities are suspended.
Students with disabilities — many of whom are also African American — received more than half of the 1,542 out-of-school suspensions this fall, despite making up 15% of the student population.
Affeldt said other aims of the plan, such as boosting a sense of belonging among students and feelings of safety, will be integral to reducing the rate at which certain groups of students are disciplined.
While first semester out-of-school suspensions have steadily increased, the number of in-school suspensions in the fall semester has varied over the past five years.
This fall, there were 1,055 in-school suspensions — down from 1,423 in the first semester of 2018-19 but close to the number issued in the fall of 2017.
Board member Kate Toews said she wants to see data on other intervention methods used for behavior infractions to determine what might be working, since suspensions make up a "very small fraction" of how the district responds to misbehavior.
This fall, several tweaks to the BEP took effect after a monthslong review process of the plan last year.