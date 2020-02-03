As suspensions rise, Madison School Board unhappy with racial disparities

The disproportionate rates of suspension are not about how students behave, said board member Ali Muldrow, but about "who we respond to and how we respond to specific groups of students."

"If we say this is about how black kids behave, I think that that's a problem," Muldrow said. "If we say this is about how we interact with black and African American students, then I think we're having a more accurate conversation."

Board President Gloria Reyes said the conversation around school discipline needs to be centered on race but added that the good work teachers are doing to support the district's anti-racism efforts also should be recognized.

One of three goals of the BEP — which was put into place in 2014 and meant to move the district from more punitive practices to proactive and restorative approaches for student misbehavior — is to reduce the disparity in the rates at which black students and students with disabilities are suspended.

Students with disabilities — many of whom are also African American — received more than half of the 1,542 out-of-school suspensions this fall, despite making up 15% of the student population.