As students return to classrooms, Mt. Zion plans to phase out Schools Without Walls

Program’s sunset

When the Madison School District made the decision to reopen classrooms to in-person learning, some of the families chose to keep their students in the Schools Without Walls program, instead of sending them back to the classroom. But a large number of the students returned to in-person learning.

“We have a couple of kids who are not going back to school and they’re not going back for very specific reasons so parents can still use the support. We’re going to still offer the services,” Jones said. “I’m a firm believer that when a program or an initiative has gone past its purpose, it’s time for it to call it (quits).”

He began thinking through what the district’s reopening would mean for the program over the winter months, and this week Schools Without Walls began to offer a full-day program at the elementary level on Mondays when Madison students don’t attend classes in group settings.

But the program will fade out at the end of the 2020-21 school year and the church’s Academic Learning Center afterschool program will take precedence in the 2021-22 school year. S²MARTLY in the Park, however, will become an annual program.