As students head back to classes, Madison high schools remain a work in progress

When Nano Espenes found out his classroom would be closed at the start of the school year due to construction, the Memorial High School technical education and engineering teacher saw an opportunity.

Over the summer, workers upgraded the plumbing and other mechanical work at the school. In the coming months, additions are planned to the music wing, the art department and the technical education department. While the work poses a minor inconvenience for students and staff, Espenes is hoping to incorporate it into a hands-on learning experience for his students.

Although his plan hasn't yet been approved by the district or Findorff, the construction company hired by the district, “to see different parts of the construction process and be able to interact with the folks from the trades that are actually doing the work at the school, there’s an amazing opportunity there,” he said.

Espenes' students won't be alone. Students and staff at all four of Madison’s main high schools will find themselves in a construction zone when they return to school this week. Major projects and renovations approved by voters in a 2020 referendum got underway this spring and are due to continue for at least two more years.

That means navigating among piles of dirt, pallets of steel and stone, heavy machinery and construction trailers. And, for neighbors of the schools, continuing to live amid the din of hammers, power tools and back-up alarms in the hours after school is out (the school district has pledged to minimize noise during the school day).

At Memorial, at least a quarter of the classrooms have been remodeled already, Espenes said. The work is being done in phases: Once one phase is complete, that area will become open to students and staff and another will shut down to prepare for construction, he said.

“There’s enough classrooms available for us to function as we normally would,” he said. “A teacher might occupy a room for five out of the seven hours of the day. Before (construction), those last two hours those rooms weren’t used, and now they’re using that room for another class for the last two hours.”

Across town, at La Follette High School, construction workers are completing phase two of their project: All of the school’s classroom spaces in areas known as the A and B wings, which house social studies, English, math and some sciences classes have received new windows, ceilings, floors and a fresh coat of paint, said principal Mat Thompson. Work was completed in the front of the school with the addition of a retention pond, landscaping, an updated staff parking lot and updates to the school’s Lussier field to incorporate a soccer field and a football field.

An area formerly known as the H-wing will be under construction and off limits to students and staff when they return on Thursday. The wing has been gutted as teams work to install new infrastructure in the area. An underused outdoor amphitheater, known colloquially as “the pit,” is also being renovated and will eventually house four classrooms, two neighborhood offices and a teachers lounge and work area.

At East High School, crews have begun work on additions to the main entrance and the kitchen/commons area, are adding an elevator, repairing masonry and conducting extensive interior renovations, while at West, work has focused on pool and gym additions, new locker rooms, an interior courtyard and other renovations.

Compressed move-in

Teachers haven’t yet been able to access their classrooms to set up for the new school year, but staff should be able to get into their rooms on Monday, three days before the start of the school.

Mike Jones, president of local teacher’s union, Madison Teachers, Inc., said communication between administrators and staff has varied from building to building, which been frustrating for teachers anxious to get into their rooms. The delay means some staff may need to use unpaid time or prep time to pack up supplies, change rooms and complete other back-to-school activities, he said.

“That’s only sustainable for so long,” Jones said.

Professional development for teachers and staff, which typically takes place the week before school starts on school property, has been moved to the Alliant Energy Center due to the ongoing construction.

Some parking will be lost at the start of the year. At La Follette, which has a dedicated parking lot for students and staff, parking will be limited to 100 spaces for staff and 200 for students. Parking tags for students will be given out through a lottery, Thompson said, and students are encouraged to carpool, take the bus, or get dropped off to the school as much as possible.

Staff and student parking at West has always been in short supply, without access to a large, dedicated lot, requiring most drivers to find street parking in the neighborhood, Jones said. On most of those streets, there is a two-hour parking limit.

“So the construction taking up the small staff parking lot has not created an equitable parking problem, but rather exacerbated an already-terrible situation,” he said.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said a temporary, alternative parking lot has been added for West High School staff. "Parking at all other schools has been planned to maintain the existing allocation of staff and student parking spaces while balancing the needs for construction staging," LeMonds said.

To keep construction noise to a minimum during the school day, crews will work on loud projects, such as demolition, outside of normal school hours, and construction areas will be isolated from learning spaces through the use of sound barriers, LeMonds said. Construction staff will also use separate entrances and loading areas to minimize traffic inside the buildings, he said.

Other construction-related changes will affect school drop-off locations, classroom locations and pathways within the buildings, LeMonds said, adding that signs will be put up to help students, staff and visitors navigate the changes.

Despite the challenges, Thompson was optimistic that the benefits will outweigh any temporary inconveniences caused by the construction.

“The parking lot will be dusty due to the addition on the back of the school," he said. "There will be construction-related truck traffic. We are working on safe walking routes from the parking lot to the school. (But) our refurbished spaces look amazing.”

Punch list Here are highlights of the work being done currently at Madison's four main high schools, according to the Madison School District. East High School (as of July 29) Steel stud framing, drywalling and finishing in preparation for interior finish work

New elevator shaft to improve accessibility to the lower-level locker room and multipurpose room addition

Exterior underground utility infrastructure

Masonry restoration work on the building façade La Follette High School (as of Aug. 19) Steel structure for the new hallway connecting the commons with the academic wing

Concrete work and exterior stud framing on the north end of the corridor

Temporary enclosures for student access to the academic wing Memorial High School as of (Aug. 5) Patching the roof at new air handler locations

Demolishing and tying in the roof structure at building additions

Taping, finishing, and painting walls throughout renovated spaces

Ceiling grid and flooring work in renovated classrooms West High School as of (Aug. 12) New pool and gym additions taking shape, with concrete walls being installed along Regent Street and Highland Avenue

Elevator pit has been poured in preparation for masonry block walls, which will form the corridor and locker rooms for the new gym and pool spaces

Interior courtyard will include a connecting hallway from the theatre and pool areas to the new addition