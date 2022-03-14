As students brawl in classroom, Madison School Board launches student safety committee

An altercation between two students at East High School highlighted the work set out for a committee on school safety the Madison School Board officially created Monday after a video of the fight was posted to social media.

The board voted unanimously Monday evening to launch its student safety and wellness committee made up of community members, students and staff five months after it was first discussed in the wake of multiple fight incidents in the vicinity of East High last fall.

In the video taken Monday at East High School, which was eventually taken down from Facebook, a student verbally confronts another in a classroom before physically attacking the student, and eventually tackling them onto a table which buckles. Another person is seen in the video attempting to separate the two students but it’s unclear if the person who intervened is a student or staff member.

The Wisconsin State Journal viewed the video but did not obtain permission to post it. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds confirmed the altercation and said a teacher was present and on the phone calling for support per district protocol as the incident unfolded.

The formation of a student safety and wellness ad hoc committee meant to address ongoing concerns in buildings across the district was first discussed after a melee outside of East in November drew significant police response and sent students to the hospital due to pepper spray exposure.

More than a third of East’s student body opted to stay home from school the next day due to threats that circulated on social media, related to the fight. Days later, the school board committed to addressing violence at East as community members called for the district to mitigate threats before they again reach the level seen in November.

The goal of the 13-member committee, which will include students and parents, school and community partners as well as school staff, is to address the root cause of disengagement and violence in schools and to create districtwide policies focused on student safety and wellness.

But the length of time it took to form the committee has caused concern among parents.

"I don’t think they understand how dangerous this has become and how it has harmed young students who are just trying to get an education," said Lynn Lee, whose daughter attends East.

"I feel terrible for the students and the teachers who are continually forced to deal with impossible situations like (Monday's) and all of the students involved who are not receiving the learning environment they deserve."

Madison School Board president Ali Muldrow and vice president Savion Castro did not respond to a request for comment on the length of time taken to form the committee.

Board member Ananda Mirilli, who will co-chair the ad hoc committee along with East student body president Gordon Allen, said board members are still submitting names and recommendations for committee members, and they're still searching for students and support staff to take part.

The first ad hoc committee meeting is scheduled to take place Thursday at 5:30 p.m., according to an agenda for Monday night's meeting. Additional meetings are scheduled April 7 and April 21. A location was not listed, though meetings are typically broadcast on the board's YouTube page.

