As school year starts, Madison School District reflects on lessons learned from spring

In the spring, a quarter of teachers said they used the live teaching style once a week, according to the report. Another 30% of teachers taught students daily in-real-time.

The district also has promised a more rigorous style of instruction to accelerate learning this fall, which it hopes to accomplish in part with more live virtual instruction.

It comes as parents expressed mixed perceptions about the rigor of their children's online classes in the spring.

About a third of parents said the rigor in the spring was just right; 37% found it too easy or somewhat too easy; and 22% said the work was somewhat challenging or too challenging.

While parents reported a range of opinions on learning in the spring, a large majority of teachers thought students were learning less than they had been during in-person instruction. Sixty-two percent of teachers said students were learning substantially less after the transition to online learning and 31% said slightly less.

Just 5% of teachers said students were learning about the same, and only 2% who responded to the survey, or 26 teachers, said students learned slightly or substantially more during online learning.