As school year starts, Madison School District reflects on lessons learned from spring

As thousands of Madison students began the new school year at home Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison School District staff said student, parent and teacher feedback on the online spring semester helped make for a smoother return to remote learning this fall.
District administrators briefed the Madison School Board on data gathered from several surveys sent to students, staff and parents about the initial round of remote schooling this spring and summarized in a 21-page report the successes and pitfalls of those experiences of the spring.
"We have been committed to doing things differently this year by starting in a more focused manner and by listening to the voices of the people that we serve and of the people that we're shoulder-to-shoulder with working everyday," Lisa Kvistad, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said during the board's Instruction Work Group meeting.
Schools and teachers largely followed the guidance the district gave to help ease the switch online in the spring, such as changes to grading practices and how attendance should be taken, the report said.
For example, several grading changes in the spring, such as moving to a pass/fail system for high school, were meant to hold students "harmless" during a public health crisis out of their control.
As a result, the "vast majority" of students, or 98%, passed all their courses for the 2019-20 school year, which was a "substantial increase over past years," according to the report.
But several challenges from the abrupt shift were identified in the report, such as differing levels of teacher-to-student engagement and a mix of opinions on the academic rigor of online learning.
"Many families, students and staff provided some really positive feedback, really giving us quite a bit of credit considering the circumstances," said Andrew Statz, the district's executive director of accountability. "But there were also clear places where we could make some enhancements, make some improvements."
Feedback analyzed
The district said in response to the feedback it is focusing on three areas:
- Frequent and meaningful communication;
- Strengthened guidance and expectations for schools, teachers and families;
- "Robust" learning opportunities.
"This has informed a bunch of different standalone plans or overarching plans," Statz said. "We know that we're on the right track for all kinds of different strategies for this school year."
Teachers will be doing more instruction in real time over video chat — something the district says parents have asked for and a practice that varied last year.
In the spring, a quarter of teachers said they used the live teaching style once a week, according to the report. Another 30% of teachers taught students daily in-real-time.
The district also has promised a more rigorous style of instruction to accelerate learning this fall, which it hopes to accomplish in part with more live virtual instruction.
It comes as parents expressed mixed perceptions about the rigor of their children's online classes in the spring.
About a third of parents said the rigor in the spring was just right; 37% found it too easy or somewhat too easy; and 22% said the work was somewhat challenging or too challenging.
While parents reported a range of opinions on learning in the spring, a large majority of teachers thought students were learning less than they had been during in-person instruction. Sixty-two percent of teachers said students were learning substantially less after the transition to online learning and 31% said slightly less.
Just 5% of teachers said students were learning about the same, and only 2% who responded to the survey, or 26 teachers, said students learned slightly or substantially more during online learning.
Going into the fall semester, the district is making student communication with teachers a priority.
In the spring, two-thirds of teachers said they were communicating with students at least daily, with nearly half of teachers — 47% — reporting they were in contact with students multiple times per day. On the parent survey, 57% said the amount of communication was just right whereas about a third of parents thought there wasn't enough.
Ultimately, 51% of parents said they were either extremely or somewhat satisfied with the experience of online learning, a third of parents said they were extremely or somewhat unsatisfied, and 17% were neutral.
The report was based on survey responses from 6,203 families, 5,820 students, and 1,925 staff. Statz acknowledged the survey responses, which tended to skew more white and affluent compared with the district's demographics as a whole, are "not fully representative of the student body."
He said the district sought out specific advisory groups to get feedback from minority and low-income student and parent populations.
The first day
With online learning the norm for all Madison students through at least Oct. 30, Madison School Board members and district staff expressed gratitude and optimism about the start of the year Tuesday.
Board member Nicki Vander Meulen said she fielded questions about students having trouble accessing an online information system, which staff said could be helped by parents calling their school buildings.
There will inevitably be technical difficulties and "hiccups" this quarter with the return to online learning, board member Cris Carusi said, but the district has made the "best of a bad situation."
"We all made it through today, all of our kids learned something, all of our kids got to reconnect with people who they love and respect and want to see," Carusi said. "That means the world to me as a board member."
"I heard very positive remarks about the first day of school," said member Savion Castro. "It made me proud to serve on this board."
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins visited children Tuesday in child care programs being hosted in school buildings, which he said made him feel that his first year as the district's leader had begun.
"I'm fired up," Jenkins said. "Let's go get it again tomorrow."
