As MMSD plans for more budget cuts, Evers hopeful no budget repair bill necessary

“If there is a State Budget Repair Bill, these items are areas that they are likely to look at first for adjustment,” Ruppel wrote. “They may be at $0 revenue, less, or we may receive something better than $0, but in order to be flexible we need to make decisions in the June Preliminary Budget that provide us the ability to move with the uncertainty as it comes.”

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

If a budget repair bill is required this year, it’s unclear when it could be voted on by the Legislature. With elections in November and ongoing uncertainty about the impact of the pandemic on state revenues, politicians haven’t publicly committed one way or another to pursuing one.

Evers said a funding cut to schools in the middle of an academic year would be close to a “red line” for him.

“We have to have a budget that’s balanced, that's for sure, but I'm hopeful we can make the changes necessary so that we don’t have a budget repair bill,” he said.