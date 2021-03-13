As Madison schools slowly return to normal, full access to vaccines helps ease anxiety

But, in the new post-COVID-19 reality, she’s responsible for new tasks such as contact tracing if a student or staff member tests positive and she’s more present in the hallways to make sure students stay masked and socially distant. She also arranges for students to pick up their medications from her office at different times or delivers medications to them in their classroom.

Nurses returned to school buildings in September with MSCR Cares, and they were the first person students saw when they entered the building.

“It looks a little different but that joy of seeing a kid and having a big smile and saying ‘Good morning!’ … is still there,” she said.

Now, with the district’s youngest learners back in buildings, she and other nurses feel ready to put into practice the training they received while most elementary students were learning from home.

“Hopefully, if all of the mitigation strategies are followed and in place, there will be less severe outcome if there is a positive case,” she said. “Nurses and nursing assistants have been in the building doing this work, without the regular 600 kids, but with 60 kids, since September. … We’ve been there and we’ve been doing it. We feel prepared.”