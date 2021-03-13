As Madison schools slowly return to normal, full access to vaccines helps ease anxiety

La Follette High School school nurse Margaret Corbae stuck a needle into a Madison teacher’s arm Friday afternoon. She estimated it was perhaps her 100th injection of the mass clinic at which 820 teachers were vaccinated against COVID-19.
“It feels awesome,” she said. “Today feels like a year’s worth of therapy.”
Almost a year after closing schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madison School District reopened Tuesday to in-person learning for kindergartners and on Thursday announced a plan to bring back all grades to the classrooms by the end of April. The announcement came a week after teachers staged a “teach-out” to protest the district reopening without all teachers being vaccinated.
As of Sunday, according to the district, all Madison teachers will have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’ve been working for months to come up with the most efficient plan to get all of our staff vaccinated as soon as possible and it’s been a rollercoaster,” said Jay Affeldt, executive director of student and staff support at Madison schools.
The district has about 5,500 staff members, 700 of whom qualified in the state’s first vaccination push because they were health care workers or over the age of 65. That left the district with roughly 4,800 staff members who still needed vaccine.
By Sunday, Affeldt said, all staff members should have had the opportunity to be vaccinated through a variety of options from local health care providers. He was unable to provide specific numbers on how many have been vaccinated citing the district’s vaccine-optional stance.
“We’re … making sure they have every bit of information about getting vaccinated and what the outcomes will be, but beyond that we’re not asking them to report back to us if they did or didn’t or where they are in the sequence,” Affeldt said.
Teacher perspective
On Friday, Madison School District teachers and staff trickled in to the gymnasium at La Follette High School. The morning was busy and by 2:15 p.m. roughly 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine had been injected into the arms of teachers and staff members.
The gymnasium was split into three areas, a waiting area where paperwork could be filled out while a staff member waited for an available health care provider to administer the vaccine, thirteen vaccination stations and another waiting area where patients sat and waited for 15 minutes in case of severe reaction.
“Before we came back (to in-person learning), I wish we would have gotten vaccinated, but I’m glad we’re doing it sooner rather than later,” Christopher Holt, a special education assistant at Hawthorne Elementary, said as he waited for the prescribed 15 minutes.
His first week back was workable, he said, with only a small number of kindergartners who returned to in-person learning.
Hawthorne only expected to see 46% of its kindergartners in person, according to results of a survey sent to parents ahead of reopening. The small number of students helped make the return less challenging, Holt said, but it was still difficult to get the students to stay socially distant and wear their masks properly throughout the entire day.
Mark Wirtz, a third grade teacher at Hawthorne Elementary, said he was a bit frightened to return to the classroom.
“I’m really concerned about fellow staff members, really glad we are getting vaccinated, but I’m concerned about how my fellow staff members are feeling,” he said, before being whisked away for his injection. “I have heard from fellow staff members (who returned to classrooms this week), they are a little bit stressed.”
District mitigation efforts
The students at Stephens Elementary School call Amanda Monson “Nurse Mandy.” She’s been a school nurse at the school for 12 of her 16 years working for the Madison school district, and before the pandemic her days were filled with office visits by students with stomach aches, scraped knees and medicinal needs — she was used to having more than one child in her office at a time.
But, in the new post-COVID-19 reality, she’s responsible for new tasks such as contact tracing if a student or staff member tests positive and she’s more present in the hallways to make sure students stay masked and socially distant. She also arranges for students to pick up their medications from her office at different times or delivers medications to them in their classroom.
Nurses returned to school buildings in September with MSCR Cares, and they were the first person students saw when they entered the building.
“It looks a little different but that joy of seeing a kid and having a big smile and saying ‘Good morning!’ … is still there,” she said.
Now, with the district’s youngest learners back in buildings, she and other nurses feel ready to put into practice the training they received while most elementary students were learning from home.
“Hopefully, if all of the mitigation strategies are followed and in place, there will be less severe outcome if there is a positive case,” she said. “Nurses and nursing assistants have been in the building doing this work, without the regular 600 kids, but with 60 kids, since September. … We’ve been there and we’ve been doing it. We feel prepared.”
The head custodian at Hamilton Middle School, Stanley Ridderbusch, and his crew helped with that by deep-cleaning the entire school over the summer. They climbed up on shelves, dusted the tops of blinds, vacuumed steam pipes, replaced ceiling tiles, and flushed the plumbing system. They started running the air ventilation system, complete with new filters that reduce airborne allergens and contaminants, four hours more per day.
But, Ridderbusch said, the most noticeable difference in the school building is the additional safety literature and posters throughout the building and COVID-19 mitigation kits at every entrance with hand sanitizer, gloves, masks and tissues.
Each classroom has a cleaning kit, and hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the hallways. The floors have directional tape to encourage students to stay far apart from one another in the hallways. Water fountains are shut off for direct drinking, but the water bottle filler works. Benches outside of classrooms and offices have been taped off to seat only one person at a time.
“The school’s the cleanest I’ve seen it … in 13 years,” he said. The district made it so “you don’t bump into a lot of people throughout the day so the tracing aspect is easier if there is a (COVID) breakout.”
Social and emotional learning
In Molly Schmitt’s kindergarten classroom at Olson Elementary, toys have been divided into individual plastic pencil pouches for students to chose each day. Each toy will get disinfected at the end of the day for the next student, she said.
“They’ll still be able to talk and see each other and socialize and they’ll have a choice with what they’re doing and who they’re interacting with," she said. "They’ll just be not interacting with the same materials at the same time."
Students will practice the three W’s — “wear your mask, wash your hands and watch your distance” — and will be reminded to “gel-in and gel-out” with hand sanitizer when they enter or leave the room.
Schmitt and Olson Principal Christine Barone said those efforts will coincide with lessons that focus on student mental health.
“It’s hard to know how (COVID-related trauma) is going to manifest in person but we’re ready to tackle that because we know that being back in person is what’s going to be best for most of our students,” Barone said.
Schmitt said she has incorporated social emotional skills into lessons to give kids a strong foundation and to build up those skills wherever possible.
“We’ve been talking a lot about dealing with big changes, when things change or when you can’t do things you’re used to anymore: What does that mean, how does that impact what you’re used to,” she said. “Dealing with frustrations is something we’ve talked about and dealt with calm-down strategies more than in the past."
Parent and student relief
A smile broke across Railuv Williams’ face as her son, Nkei Johnson, ran toward her for a hug. School had just let out for kindergartners at Allis Elementary School on Friday and buses lined the street as parents waited for their children to be waved through the crosswalk, marking the end of the first week back in classrooms for the students.
“I feel like the first week went pretty good,” she said. “They were pretty good about keeping their masks on and their hands clean. His hand sanitizer is almost gone. … I feel way more comfortable with it than I did on Tuesday.”
Across town, Trevor Bynoe’s daughter, Ava, was finishing up her first week back at Crestwood Elementary.
“She was pretty over being on the computer six months ago,” Bynoe said. “There’s definitely no substitute for being with your friends so overall I think she’s happy.”
He said there’s still a level of anxiety he’s feeling with her return to the classroom because there are members of their household who aren’t fully vaccinated but they, like many families across the district, have weighed the risks and determined it’s best for Ava to be in school in person.