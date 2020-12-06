The group tasked with recommending policy changes for Madison schools without police officers stationed there wants more time.

But it’s also approaching a deadline of sorts, as Madison Metropolitan School District staff soon will begin building the 2021-22 budget, which could include funding toward any of the Safety and Security Ad Hoc Committee’s recommendations.

The 29-member committee held its latest meeting Thursday evening, where members discussed a policy proposal from Freedom Inc., the value of proactive versus reactive strategies and the importance of a multifaceted approach to student safety at school. It will meet again Dec. 10, initially expected to be its final meeting, but could continue to convene in the future based on members’ requests.

The School Board unanimously approved removing police officers from schools this summer amid a nationwide reckoning with police mistreatment of minorities. It was a sudden shift for a district that has had an officer stationed in each of its four comprehensive high schools for more than two decades, but one that came after years of activism from a group of local youth of color.

The change created a question of how safety and security would look while also freeing up more than $750,000 over the next two years that would have gone toward paying the officers stationed at schools.

Thinking through all of the implications will require more than the eight meetings the group has had so far, some members said Thursday.

“This is a huge issue or a huge project that we’re taking on to look at, so to think we’re going to get this done in a couple months I think is unrealistic,” said Vanessa McDowell, the CEO of YWCA Madison.

The two School Board members on the committee, Savion Castro and Gloria Reyes, both said they understood the point but emphasized that for initiatives to be part of the 2021-22 budget, ideas needed to come soon.

“If we need more time, let’s take the time,” Reyes said. “We have to move quickly here. We have budget implications, we have policy implications.

“What we do best in Madison is we talk, talk, talk. We know what we need, we have the experts at the table here.”

Everyone seemed to agree that whatever policy they recommend in the near future won’t be enough on its own to solve a layered challenge. It will take systemic changes, including within classrooms throughout the district to keep students engaged in their learning.

“It can’t just be that one class that all the kids like to go to, that one teacher that everybody wants,” said Patrice Hutchins, La Follette High School dean of students. “It has to be that that is the norm in our schools from pre-K up through 12th grade.

“If we’re not doing that, all this other stuff that we’re talking about doesn’t mean anything.”

Freedom Inc. proposal

A key item up for discussion Thursday was a proposal from Freedom Inc. to create "community control over school safety and accountability."

Bianca Gomez, a member of the committee, outlined the proposal, which would create a student-led group that would recommend policies and review incidents in which police were called into a school by staff.

“Community control is about the people who are most impacted by harm, by police violence, by other institutions to have power over those institutions,” Gomez said.

The oversight group would initially have one adult representative from Freedom Inc., six youth “who have been impacted by policing, criminalization, and/or punitive school discipline practices,” two seats for parents or family members and two seats for community stakeholders like special education advocates or mental health advocates.

The students on the committee would be eligible for credits from their school and all members would receive a monthly stipend of at least $300. The final amount would be “determined via majority vote by the committee.”

Responsibilities of the group would include “complete decision-making power over school safety and accountability policies” in MMSD schools, oversight of investigations of complaints against school staff members, establishing “a process for protecting students from any and all forms of retaliation by school staff” for initiating a complaint and publishing a report card grading the district on implementation of its safety and discipline policies quarterly or each semester.

Gomez stressed that a major change like Freedom Inc. proposed would take time to prove successful, and asked that people not give up quickly if it is a challenge early on as often happens with transformative changes.

“There should be high standards and there should be high expectations, but not that expectation that this is going to be perfect in one budget cycle or one semester,” Gomez said. “That’s not how community transformation works.”

She said the proposal, which was the only formal one in front of the committee Thursday, would allow young people to have their voices represented.

“Schools and institutions have had hundreds of years … to stop harming and failing our children, and they haven’t gotten it right, so now it’s time for the people who are most impacted by the harm to have real decision-making power over their schools,” Gomez said. “Not just input, not just a seat at the table that carries no weight or consequence, but real power.”

Multifaceted solutions

Multiple members spoke to the layers of “safety” Thursday.

La Follette High School principal Devon LaRosa spoke to his personal experience with counseling and how important it would be to provide students with access to mental health professionals and people who have similar life experiences.

“What we need today, after talking with kids, being my own niece’s principal, kids need life coaching,” LaRosa said.

Anthony Ward, a school security assistant at Memorial High School, said he often serves as that life coach for kids as he has experiences they can relate to. But the district, and Madison in general, are “real academic” and often require qualifications that keep people who could relate to kids out of jobs where they're needed, he said.

“I think that makes us miss out on opportunities, whether it’s people from the community, whether it’s parents,” Ward said. “People want to come into our schools and help, but we don’t always deem people qualified to do that.”

Hutchins pointed to a teacher and committee member, Vera Naputi, as someone whose classroom could serve as an example of how to keep kids interested in learning and making sure they feel represented. Naputi said that would require a total rethinking of the curriculum at the district level.

Getting a single person at each school whose entire job is dedicated to restorative justice is another item the group seemed to support, as oftentimes the staff member tasked with restorative justice oversight has other responsibilities that pull them away from that work, members said.

Ultimately, any solutions will have to reflect the entire community, said Memorial positive behavior supports coach Marques Flowers.

“We have to understand, schools serve communities," Flowers said. "It’s not the other way around.”

