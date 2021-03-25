As Madison classrooms reopen, Asian students more likely to remain virtual

A lack of nuance can make it harder to identify the challenges people in the community face.

Vang-Vue said she works closely with her school’s Hmong families, as she speaks Hmong and has built up a familiarity with them over the years. For the families she’s worked with, she said there is still fear about the virus as the pandemic continues.

“I don’t even think I got two words into the conversation and they’re like, ‘Nope, we’re not sending them,’” Vang-Vue said. “The fear is real.”

She suggested that fear, mixed with “a lot lost in the translation” from English to Hmong when sharing safety precautions, contribute to the lower return rate.

Hong kept her son in virtual learning for the initial return partly to protect her and her partner’s parents until they get vaccinated. She said the district will have to connect to the variety of populations it serves to help students and families recover from the pandemic.

“I know the administration is trying to get more resources for mental health resources for kids and I applaud them for that,” she said. “I would hope they would also look at … liaisons to specific communities.”

School challenges