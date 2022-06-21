As Hispanic population grows, more Dane County school districts add dual language programs

Four Dane County school districts are exploring plans to launch Spanish bilingual and bicultural programs, including dual language immersion, as early as the 2023-24 school year due in part to the county's growing Hispanic population.

Dane County's Hispanic population increased 45% between 2010 and 2020, growing from 5.9% of the total population to 7.5%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. According to state statute, school districts are required to create a plan for bilingual and bicultural programming once a school in that district has reached a threshold of enrollment for English learners who speak the same language.

The threshold varies based on age: 10 students in grades K-3; 20 students in grades 4-8; and 20 students in grades 9-12.

Several schools in Sun Prairie meet that threshold for Spanish-speaking students specifically and the district plans to determine which type of bilingual and bicultural programming will work best for their students, dual language immersion or otherwise, said Rick Mueller, director of elementary teaching, learning and equity in the Sun Prairie School District.

“This is really good for students who have extension of home language learning tied to their home culture as well, dual immersion programming is one type of programming we could implement,” said Sarah Chaja-Clardy, director of secondary teaching, learning and equity in Sun Prairie.

The district is planning to pull a team together over the summer that will focus on implementation of the new bilingual and bicultural program. The district plans to work with members of the Spanish-speaking community in Sun Prairie to develop culturally responsive curriculum.

“We really are excited about the opportunity to develop this program to serve our community and we really think that it is an opportunity to show what we believe about equity in Sun Prairie,” Mueller said.

There were more than 3,600 dual language immersion programs across the U.S. in the 2021-22 school year, according to a survey conducted by the American Councils for International Education Research Center (ARC). The most common non-English language was Spanish, which was present at 2,936 schools, and the least common were American Sign Language, Bengali, Cherokee and Yiddish, present at one school each, according to the data.

DLI uses instruction in both a native and secondary language to expand learning opportunities for inclusive student populations, according to ARC, and roughly 82 schools offer the program in Wisconsin.

The Madison School District offers a Spanish-English dual language immersion program, open to all students who are invited to enroll through a lottery process, at 20 of its schools. Madison programs are "two way," which means about half of the students are native Spanish speakers and half of the students are native English speakers, according to the district’s website.

At least two other school districts in Dane County currently offers a dual language immersion.

The Middleton-Cross Plains School District has offered a Spanish-English dual language program, referred to as two-way immersion, since the 2017 at Sauk Trail Elementary School. Twenty-three bilingual staff members also provide English as a Second Language and transitional bilingual services to roughly 400 students, who represent approximately 40 different languages, across the district, spokesperson Shannon Valladolid said. The district plans to expand bilingual learning opportunities in the coming school year, and to offer two-way immersion to students in grade 5 at Kromrey Middle School.

“I could not be prouder of the teachers and staff who have worked diligently to make our bilingual programs what they are today. They are passionate, dedicated, student-centered educators who are always seeking ways to make our bilingual learning experiences more engaging and meaningful for students. They see the languages that our students bring to school as assets to be built upon, and they work hard to make sure our students see their home languages as assets, too," said Mandi Sersch-Morstad, director of the district's bilingual services.

The Verona Area School District has offered a Spanish-English dual language program, also referred to as two-way immersion, since the 2013-14 school year. The district has also offered a Chinese immersion charter school, Verona Area International School (VAIS), since 2010. At VAIS, 50% of the curriculum is implemented in Mandarin, district spokesperson Marcie Pfeifer-Soderbloom said.

Other Dane County school districts that are exploring Spanish-English dual language immersion programs for the 2023-24 school year include Waunakee, Oregon and Marshall.

The Belleville School District will have more than 10 English-language learners in grades K-3 in the coming school years, which will trigger the state statute that requires the district to develop a bilingual-bicultural program, Superintendent Nate Perry said.

