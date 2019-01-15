Try 1 month for 99¢
Mount Horeb High School

The Mount Horeb School District is one of 10 in the area on the Advanced Placement honor roll. The school shown is Mount Horeb High School.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Ten school districts in south-central and southwest Wisconsin are among 22 districts in the state that have been honored for giving increased access and better performance in Advanced Placement programs.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction said the 22 districts are on the College Board honor roll for Advance Placement, an honor roll that has 373 districts on it from across the country.

"We can be proud of the strong AP programs available across the state, offering our young people challenging course work that advances their preparedness for college and career," said State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor.

"The efforts of these schools to increase AP access is commendable, and offers a jump start for all of our students' post-secondary studies," she said.

Area school districts named to the ninth annual AP District Honor Roll include Baraboo, Lake Mills, Mauston, Milton, Mount Horeb, Platteville, Portage, Reedsburg, Waterloo and Westfield.

For the Lake Mills, Milton, Mount Horeb, Platteville, Reedsburg and Waterloo districts, this is a continuation of being on the honor roll from past years.

The remaining dozen districts on the honor roll this year include Grantsburg, Green Bay, Hamilton, Merrill, Omro, Oostburg, Osceola, Pewaukee, River Falls, Valders, West De Pere and Winneconne.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

