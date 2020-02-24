Approval of police officers for special events prompts protest at Madison School Board

The Madison School Board narrowly passed a contract Monday to continue hiring police officers to serve as security for special events, prompting a protest from opponents who shouted down the rest of the board’s meeting.
After an at-times heated conversation about a $35,000 contract for special-duty police officers, the possible ramifications of not approving it and whether the money could be shifted to non-police personnel to provide security, the board voted 4-3 to approve the contract.
Following the vote, about a dozen opponents of the contract chanted over board members as they discussed other items on the agenda, saying the decision to continue staffing special events, such as sporting events and graduate ceremonies, with police officers could disproportionately affect minority students.
“It’s unconscionable to continue to invest in the incarceration and arrest of children, but particularly when we know incarceration and arrest targets African American students,” board member Ali Muldrow said.
Board President Gloria Reyes said the contract is important to keep students safe at large events like prom, and officers can de-escalate certain situations.
“If we think taking officers away from events, that we’re going to eliminate officers from responding to a big disturbance or fights or a weapons call, it’s naive,” said Reyes, a former Madison police officer. “Things happen, things escalate, and I think officers’ presence does eliminate a lot of these issues.”
Board members Reyes, Cris Carusi, Savion Castro, and Kate Toews voted in favor of the contract, while Muldrow, Nicki Vander Meulen and Ananda Mirilli were against it.
Vander Meulen suggested the district use its security guards to work special events instead of police.
Michael Hernandez, the district’s chief of high schools who also oversees athletics, said security guards do work special events. But he said it can often be difficult to get them to sign up if they work another job or just want an evening free.
Sherry Terrell-Webb, the district’s interim legal counsel, said certain contracts, such as for hosting graduation ceremonies at the Kohl Center, require the district to provide bonded security, whether with police officers or a security company.
She said without a police contract in place, it could jeopardize the district’s ability to host some events by putting it out of compliance with a venue’s requirements.
Mirilli said it’s a “wrong and false myth” that police are the only people capable of providing security for events.
She offered an amendment to direct the $35,000 to “community social workers, mental health professionals and restorative justice practitioners” to provide safety, security and crowd management services at large events instead of Madison police.
The amendment, though, was withdrawn over uncertainty over whether the money could be redirected without a budget amendment or a proposed contract with an identified service provider.
Unlike other times board meetings have been interrupted by protests, such as over related conversations last spring about school-based police officers, the board did not go to a separate room to wrap up its meeting Monday. Instead, members huddled around Reyes to finish out the agenda as chanting made regular conversation difficult.