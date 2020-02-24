Approval of police officers for special events prompts protest at Madison School Board

The Madison School Board narrowly passed a contract Monday to continue hiring police officers to serve as security for special events, prompting a protest from opponents who shouted down the rest of the board’s meeting.

After an at-times heated conversation about a $35,000 contract for special-duty police officers, the possible ramifications of not approving it and whether the money could be shifted to non-police personnel to provide security, the board voted 4-3 to approve the contract.

Following the vote, about a dozen opponents of the contract chanted over board members as they discussed other items on the agenda, saying the decision to continue staffing special events, such as sporting events and graduate ceremonies, with police officers could disproportionately affect minority students.

“It’s unconscionable to continue to invest in the incarceration and arrest of children, but particularly when we know incarceration and arrest targets African American students,” board member Ali Muldrow said.

Board President Gloria Reyes said the contract is important to keep students safe at large events like prom, and officers can de-escalate certain situations.