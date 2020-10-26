Annual 'Principal Experience' goes virtual on Tuesday

She’s “thrilled” with the 60 people who have signed up, despite the drop from the event’s high last year. Given how much time people are spending online these days made it a real question how willing they’d be to spend two hours in “yet one more Zoom meeting.” She called it a “leap of faith” that people would still want to participate even without the in-person opportunity.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Oct. 27 event will offer participants a chance to hear from Heinritz and top school district officials, including superintendent Carlton Jenkins, during its first hour. Then, the group will break into four subgroups, one with each of the comprehensive high school principals, who will talk for a bit and then answer participants’ questions, Heinritz said.

“The goal here is to have a conversation with our school leaders,” she said.