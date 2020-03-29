'An honor and privilege to step up': Community, school staff aid MMSD food distribution efforts

“Our teachers are still wanting to be there for our students, which is super cool,” Glaub said.

While they can’t give hugs or high fives to the students, Ray said seeing their kids waving from the window has “been really good for staff” and the families, helping to maintain a connection with school.

Ray credited the community members who have pitched in to the effort, which she said “could not work” without them. Brad Bodden, who runs a branch of American Family Insurance and is among those who contributed to the weekend food bag program, is now helping with the new food distribution effort. He said it’s nice to make “a huge difference” for families and be part of an effort with all of the money going to help the community.

“To see that 100% of every nickel is getting put to good use,” he said. “There’s no administrative fees, it’s all people volunteering their time.”

Ray said it’s important to notice the positives during a challenging time.