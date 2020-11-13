'An advocate's advocate': John Odom remembered as a mentor, friend, leader after death at 72

John Odom was “always the person in the forefront of getting into good trouble.”
That’s how Kirbie Mack, vice president and founding member of the Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County (BPSADC), will remember her longtime friend and a fellow founder of BPSADC, someone who was “like a big brother to me.”
“John was like an advocate’s advocate,” Mack said. “If you were a civil rights advocate or you were fighting for justice and fairness in Madison, be it in the school district, in the city … John would be there to counsel and advise you.”
Odom, a former Cherokee Middle School principal and city of Madison leader who pushed for better conditions for Black people, especially students, died Oct. 30 at the age of 72. Decades ago, he wrote about the inequalities in Madison education that persist to this day.
“As the gap between black and white achievement expands over decades, it is well past the time for public schools to prove that they can do this job, or to admit that they cannot,” he wrote in a 1996 Wisconsin State Journal column. “The admission will be in the results. Before more students of color are given up to the scrap.”
He helped inspire some who continue pushing for better education for Black children in Madison. Kaleem Caire, the founder and CEO of One City Schools, remembered Odom telling him that education was a necessity to help improve other aspects of the world for Black people.
“He said, ‘I’ve become a one-issue person, Kaleem. Now, it’s education,’” Caire said.
Odom, born in Mississippi, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Ph.D. in educational leadership in 1978. After working as a principal, he opened a human resources consulting firm and served as the president of Madison’s NAACP branch and chaired its education committee, all the while advocating for Madison to better serve its Black children.
“This is a life-and-death issue,” he wrote in 2001. “We are deadly serious about making sure our kids do well in this district.”
Caire recalled meeting Odom as an eighth-grader at Cherokee, where he transferred from a private school. Caire recalled his surprise that the school had two Black leaders, which left an impression on him.
As did Odom giving Caire his first-ever suspension from public school after a fight broke out on a bus. Caire and his friends jumped out the windows of the moving bus that Friday afternoon, thinking they might be in the clear, but the following Monday morning, Caire was in Odom’s office.
“He said, ‘I don’t want to do this to you, but I’m sending you home for three days. I’ll let your family work it out with you,’” Caire recalled with a laugh, “and you know what that means.”
Caire said he learned much about leadership and advocacy from Odom, who “professionalized” him and others in his generation to help them learn how to be successful.
“I feel this immense responsibility … that we’re becoming the elders now,” Caire said. “We’re becoming them to this next generation coming up, and are we going to carry the same level of responsibility and even better? Or are we going to get further and further away from being involved in our young leaders’ lives?”
Odom’s contributions to the community earned him recognition, as well. In 1992, Odom received the city of Madison’s Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award. A decade later, he was recognized with the James C. Wright Human Rights Award.
Upon receiving the latter, Odom told the Cap Times he and others needed to continue pushing for equality, as the fight was nowhere near complete.
“Too many people involved in the civil rights movement believe that most of the work has been done,” he said. “As some of us have gotten long in the tooth, we’ve relinquished our activism.”
And he added a piece of advice for the school system that remains a focus today: “Schools have to diversify their approach- curriculum, teaching styles and support systems.”
Despite that public recognition, those who spoke with the Cap Times noted Odom’s work out of public view. Rev. David Hart, who called Odom a “mentor” for at least the past 20 years of his life, said “he really did a lot of his work in the background.”
“I think his legacy is going to be rich and long-lasting,” Hart said. “I think he leaves a vibrant and wonderful legacy. Madison won’t fully know all of the aspects of his legacy until perhaps even years later.”
Mack recalled Odom helping her become “as aggressive and assertive as he was” in confronting people when necessary, but also gave her sage advice on when to pull back, including a time when she had a disagreement with the city.
“One morning, he had read in the newspaper something I had said, he called me and said, ‘OK, Kirbie, you won, now act like it,’” she recalled with laughter. “That was his code for me that means, ‘Now shut up and stop talking to the press.’
“That’s the kind of friend he was and the kind of role model he was.”
Hart said it was always reassuring knowing Odom was pushing for accountability from public leaders.
“To have an individual who was oftentimes the most humble person in the room, the most competent person in the room and the smartest person in the room to hold individuals accountable made me rest assured that our children were in good shape and good hands and young leadership in this city had someone to turn to and look to for guidance,” he said.
That makes his death especially hard to take, he added.
“It’s a really, really tough loss,” Hart said. “We have lost some powerful individuals, some blockbuster leaders in this community in the last two years, but this one — I don’t take anything away from any of the other leaders we have lost or the ones that remain to do the work — but this one is devastating to me.
“This one is a tough one to swallow because he really meant so much to this community.”
