'An advocate's advocate': John Odom remembered as a mentor, friend, leader after death at 72

Caire said he learned much about leadership and advocacy from Odom, who “professionalized” him and others in his generation to help them learn how to be successful.

“I feel this immense responsibility … that we’re becoming the elders now,” Caire said. “We’re becoming them to this next generation coming up, and are we going to carry the same level of responsibility and even better? Or are we going to get further and further away from being involved in our young leaders’ lives?”

Odom’s contributions to the community earned him recognition, as well. In 1992, Odom received the city of Madison’s Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award. A decade later, he was recognized with the James C. Wright Human Rights Award.

Upon receiving the latter, Odom told the Cap Times he and others needed to continue pushing for equality, as the fight was nowhere near complete.

“Too many people involved in the civil rights movement believe that most of the work has been done,” he said. “As some of us have gotten long in the tooth, we’ve relinquished our activism.”

And he added a piece of advice for the school system that remains a focus today: “Schools have to diversify their approach- curriculum, teaching styles and support systems.”