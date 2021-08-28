Amid declining enrollment and medical misinformation, Catholic school's parents question leadership

Enrollment has dropped by about 75 students at a prominent Madison Catholic church’s school amid questions about the new principal’s connections to a controversial Cross Plains priest and whether the school would require masks to guard against a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic.
The dust-up is the latest source of tension in Dane County’s Catholic community, where more liberal-leaning rank-and-file Catholics have at times been at odds with a more conservative Diocese of Madison leadership, most notably former Bishop Robert Morlino, who died in 2018.
St. Maria Goretti parish on Madison’s Southwest Side has seen its membership slip by more than 200 people to about 6,700 since the Rev. Monsignor Mike Burke stepped down from full-time ministry in 2017. He was ultimately replaced in 2019 by the Rev. Scott Emerson, who some at the parish see as trying to impose a more traditional approach to Mass, including moving toward using only male altar servers in some cases and getting rid of contemporary music.
But more concerning to some has been the decline in the parish school’s enrollment in the wake of the church’s hire of Bob Schell as the new principal this year. It has dropped from about 405 last year, when classrooms were open during the pandemic, to about 330 enrolled for this fall.
Schell most recently served as principal of Elm Lawn Elementary School in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District, but had also been a longtime member of St. Mary of Pine Bluff, including serving for a time as chair of the church’s pastoral council, in rural Cross Plains.
St. Mary’s priest, the Rev. Richard Heilman, makes regular appearances on a right-wing podcast in which the host and his guests often criticize or spread misinformation about government attempts to control the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s also known as a vocal opponent of abortion rights and considers himself a friend and spiritual ally of former La Crosse priest James Altman, who was removed from his position last month by the La Crosse Diocese for, among other things, saying Democrats were going to hell.
“This is not what I want my children surrounded by,” said Matt Goetzke, who has been troubled by some of Heilman’s views and has children who have graduated from St. Maria Goretti but is now among those pulling their children out.
Schell said he wasn’t aware of Heilman’s views on the pandemic response, but said, “whatever Father Heilman’s views are, that does not affect me as a principal.”
The school has also hired as a teacher’s aide a former St. Mary of Pine Bluff Sunday school teacher whose Facebook page was peppered with posts calling COVID-19 a “hoax” and criticizing mask use in schools, and ones promoting the online hoax known as QAnon and conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol. After the Wisconsin State Journal alerted the diocese, Schell and Emerson to the posts, the account appeared to have been taken down or restricted from view.
Schell declined to comment on the posts, saying the school does not comment on personnel matters but that parents are encouraged to contact their children’s teachers with any concerns.
Masks initially optional
Schell also drew criticism on Aug. 13 for announcing that, in line with public health recommendations, masks would be optional this year at the school, which serves grades pre-K through 8. That’s despite the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending in late July that all students and staff wear masks in school, regardless of vaccination status.
Emerson said the initial decision not to require masks at St. Maria Goretti School was based on the church’s reading of a directive put out by the diocese on July 22 that he said required the diocese’s more than 40 schools to be mask-optional. Schell also pointed to that document as meaning parents and students were to be given a choice on mask-wearing.
Other diocese churches, however, interpreted the guidance as advisory, and other diocese schools were choosing to require masks before Dane County issued a new indoor mask mandate, according to Mary Jo Vitale, principal at Our Lady Queen of Peace School.
St. Maria Goretti officials have since said the school will comply with the county mandate, as will all Dane County Catholic schools, Diocese spokesperson Brent King said last week.
“It’s a very divisive issue — the masking issue,” Schell said, calling it the “primary driver in families’ decisions to stay or not at our school.”
Schell has also shared with some parents a nine-page list of links to studies or articles purportedly questioning the effectiveness of masks and pointing to their alleged negative health effects. About half are links to National Institutes of Health studies published before the pandemic, while others from the NIH don’t directly address the effectiveness of masks and COVID-19 or are from sources including conservative websites, the New York Post and a women’s news and lifestyle magazine.
Schell said the list was compiled by a St. Maria Goretti family dubious of mask-wearing, and that he sent it to a handful of other school families who were pro-mask as a way of asking them, “How do I respond to the families who are sharing this with me?”
Still, neither Emerson nor Schell would say whether they agree with the mainstream medical community and the CDC that masks can help reduce the spread of respiratory droplets that contain the COVID-19 virus.
Brian Bircher, who has three daughters at the school, said the sudden departure of enrolled students was the “trigger” that spurred teachers at the school to call an “open forum” last Sunday to address concerns from parents.
The intent of the meeting was to “reassure you that we are still the same school with the same curriculum and teaching philosophy from previous years,” according to an emailed announcement of the meeting. Bircher said about 200 people showed up, although Emerson said the total was likely lower.
Bircher said parents don’t have concerns about the school’s teachers but that there will be “no buffer” between the school and the church’s drift to a more traditional approach.
“They provided very little reassurance,” he said of Emerson and Schell’s responses at the meeting.
Diocese support
Emerson emphasized that there are no plans for changes at the school and said the parish remains vibrant.
“The church is alive,” he said. “It is going through some changes certainly, but it is focused on the gospel.”
Bishop Donald J. Hying declined to get into the specifics of the dispute at St. Maria Goretti, but issued a statement Wednesday expressing confidence in “every priest, parish and school in the Diocese.”
“When tensions or conflicts in a Church community arise, we need to take a step back and ponder the central mission and purpose of the Church. And that is the salvation promised through Jesus Christ, and the graces offered through the sacraments, prayer and living a life of faith and virtue,” the statement said.
“They may have different approaches, personalities or spiritual emphases,” the statement continued, “but the bishop is confident that every priest, parish and school in the diocese is focused on that mission. Our faith isn’t based on any particular leader’s personality or style, rather on the Person of Jesus Christ Himself, and the grace and mercy He offers everyone.”