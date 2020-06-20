Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Dane County school districts waive requirements for graduation

The district north of Madison has the lowest percentage of low-income students, or 7.9%, of any district in the county.

“Our credits above the state minimum requirements are all elective courses,” Guttenberg said, and “after review of our student records, we did not feel that one semester in a remote environment coupled with the pass/fail system would impact our students eligibility to meet our graduation requirements” of 24 credits.

Steve Salerno, superintendent in the Mount Horeb School District, said that when the virus hit, “we felt it important to keep the expectations the same while ramping up individual supports for students.” As such, the only changes the district made were to go to a pass/fail grading system and freeze grade point averages at the end of the third quarter, and get a waiver of the state’s minimum instructional hours requirement — something all but one of the districts, DeForest, had done as of mid-May.

“As of this writing, it appears to have paid off,” Salerno said on June 4. “We only have one more student to coach over the finish line, and I have great confidence this can occur.”