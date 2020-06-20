Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Dane County school districts waive requirements for graduation

All 16 of the school districts completely or partially within Dane County have waived or loosened at least two academic standards to help seniors graduate at a time when schools have been shut down since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Information from the districts and the state Department of Public Instruction also shows that the poorer and more diverse a district’s student body, the more likely the district’s leadership sought graduation requirement waivers from the state and lowered other standards.
The Wisconsin State Journal asked the districts to report whether they had:
- Changed grading standards after schools shut down;
- Reduced the number of credits needed to graduate;
- Sought waivers of the state’s civics exam, minimum instructional hours and educator effectiveness requirements;
- Made any other changes to help seniors graduate.
Every district had loosened requirements in at least two areas, and two districts — Middleton-Cross Plains and Sun Prairie — had loosened them in six, including waiving the requirement that students complete a certain number of community service hours to graduate.
The county’s largest district, Madison, reported reducing the number of credits needed to graduate from 22 to the state minimum of 15, moving to a pass/fail grading system and getting state waivers for the civics test and minimum number of instructional hours.
DPI had made clear at the beginning of school shutdowns that it would not seek to deny waivers of the civics, minimum instructional hours and educator effectiveness requirements. Some districts did not need waivers for the civics exam because it had already been administered by the time the schools were closed.
Linn Posey-Maddox, an associate professor of educational policy studies at UW-Madison, said the pandemic exacerbates existing racial inequities in education.
She said some of the changes to graduation requirements are “in response to not trying to privilege the already-privileged or advantage the already-advantaged when it comes to family engagement and home-based supports and resources that families can provide to their kids.”
With online learning, a student’s ability to hit a certain test score or other academic benchmarks are influenced by several factors they wouldn’t normally have to deal with at school, such as slow home internet or no access at all or the responsibility of looking after siblings while parents work, Posey-Maddox said.
“Some questions that come to mind are what modifications are being made this summer and next year to not just the curricula and assessments, but also programs to ensure students’ academic progress and outcomes aren’t dependent upon being economically well-resourced and aren’t dependent upon having parents who can have flexible work schedules,” Posey-Maddox said.
To Nicole Louie, an assistant professor for curriculum and learning at the university, the pandemic could be a chance to move away from standardized tests and other assessments she said aren’t objective.
“Rather than try to maintain old standards and unwaveringly hold students to them, the shake-up caused by COVID presents an opportunity to rethink how we do school,” Louie said in an email. “What would it look like to have standards that are more personalized, based on things like students’ goals and local needs?”
Of the students in the 10 districts that waived or lowered only two or three standards, 15% are nonwhite and 21% are considered low-income, according to DPI data. In the six districts that made between four and six changes, 36% of students are nonwhite and 32% are considered low-income.
Sun Prairie School District spokeswoman Patti Lux-Weber said changes to graduation requirements helped lower the number of students at risk of not graduating from 76 when school was closed to 18, “which is in line with the number of students who have been at risk of not graduating in previous years.”
In Waunakee, district administrator Randy Guttenberg said most students had already passed the civics exam by the end of their sophomore year, but moving to a pass/fail grading system for the semester “was the most equitable approach.”
The district north of Madison has the lowest percentage of low-income students, or 7.9%, of any district in the county.
“Our credits above the state minimum requirements are all elective courses,” Guttenberg said, and “after review of our student records, we did not feel that one semester in a remote environment coupled with the pass/fail system would impact our students eligibility to meet our graduation requirements” of 24 credits.
Steve Salerno, superintendent in the Mount Horeb School District, said that when the virus hit, “we felt it important to keep the expectations the same while ramping up individual supports for students.” As such, the only changes the district made were to go to a pass/fail grading system and freeze grade point averages at the end of the third quarter, and get a waiver of the state’s minimum instructional hours requirement — something all but one of the districts, DeForest, had done as of mid-May.
“As of this writing, it appears to have paid off,” Salerno said on June 4. “We only have one more student to coach over the finish line, and I have great confidence this can occur.”
Monona Grove School District spokeswoman Katy Byrnes Kaiser said that while the district did not reduce the number of credits needed to graduate, “we reduced the number of required assignments and offered more flexibility in due dates so that families could decide on a schedule that worked best for them.”
She said the district didn’t need to reduce the number of credits needed to graduate because “almost all of our students had met the credit requirements before we closed in March” and didn’t ask for a waiver of the civics exam “because over 90% of our students had already passed it” and the rest the district helped take and pass it.
State Journal reporter Logan Wroge contributed to this report.
