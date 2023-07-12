Madison Metropolitan School District will be able to enroll more students in its college prep elective classes following a donation from American Family Insurance's foundation.

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, which partners with the school district to run the Advancement via Individual Determination (AVID) program in Madison middle and high schools, announced the $300,000 donation Wednesday. The announcement kicked off a celebratory week for Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, as it plans to unveil its new McKenzie Regional Workforce Development Center in Fitchburg on Saturday.

AVID, which started in 2007, is an elective available for students "in the academic middle" in grades 7-12 who want to attend college but need assistance in building skills to get there.

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County fundraises for the program, which costs about $2 million annually, President and CEO Michael Johnson said.

American Family Insurance's Dreams Foundation has donated funds to AVID since 2016, when it invested $1 million into the program and allowed it to grow from a single classroom to hundreds of students. The Foundation donated another $750,000 in 2021.

"We strongly believe in the pursuit of greatness. But unfortunately, sometimes opportunities to pursue those dreams are not equally available to everyone," Maggie Pascaly, American Family Insurance community and social impact director, said. "We believe that we have a responsibility to help close equity gaps that exist and effect social impact and positive change."

Sal Carranza, chair of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County's board, said he's seen how AVID has changed the lives of students since it was first started in 2007.

There are more students who would benefit from AVID than are enrolled, a gap the donation will help close, Carranza added.

"Equity gaps are opportunity gaps — when we change and give opportunity to kids, they can succeed. AVID/TOPS have changed completely that equation," he said. "This is the one program that has succeeded in the Madison School District and continues to make a difference in the lives of these kids and their families."

