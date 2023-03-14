A committee has worked for the last year to come up with recommendations on improving safety and wellness in the Madison School District.
About 30 ideas were chosen and presented to the Madison School Board, and administration now will work with the board to implement the recommendations.
Here is the list of the suggestions:
Nutrition
- Continue to implement salad bars at all high schools and middle schools, continue to offer reduced prices for meals, and offer information or support for students who may be food insecure over weekends
- Provide healthy mid-morning snacks to elementary students and add 10-15 more minutes for lunch
- Add more culturally inclusive food options, partner with local farms to get fresh foods at least three times a week, and involve students in the process and planning of school meals
Building and facilities
- Create a restroom maintenance checklist that is consistent across all schools to be used on a quarterly inspection of all bathrooms, and any failed maintenance issues should be brought to School Board to be assessed on the budget
- Add new heating and cooling systems into renovation plans
- Create a cell phone policy that has continuity across all schools
General staffing
- Improve the volunteer onboarding process and increase the number of volunteers to support staff with things like monitoring lunch, hallways and recess
- Continue to improve the student-to-staff ratios in areas of psychologists, social workers, nurses and counselors
Staff mental health
- Increase and improve communications and standardized protocols for school emergencies for staff, students and families
- Increase mental health services for staff, including more time to use them during work hours, and more discussions around mental health days and creating healthier work spaces
- Ensure all stakeholders follow through with all written policies in the district's behavior plans with a process to request assistance to implement them
- Institutionalize building-level school teams to work on staff wellness
- Provide more autonomous preparatory/planning time for staff
Student behavior
- Create a safer environment for students and staff that includes training for students, staff and parents
- Commission an analysis of improving safety from the Office of School Safety, including an assessment of bathrooms and common areas, procedures for hallway monitoring and staggering passing times, and for the amount of security assistants needed to respond to and mitigate safety incidents
- Ensure all staff and students are familiar with the Behavior Education Plan and that it's used appropriately, and include all stakeholders when revising this plan
- Provide more transparent communication to staff, parents and students when safety issues occur
- More presentations about safety protocols at the beginning of the year, including the objective of the Office of School Safety
Student mental health
- Improve communication about behavioral health supports and resources in school and in the community and tell students at the beginning of each semester about these resources
- Elevate student voices, educate teachers on how to support students, maintain contact with parents, ensure students still access counseling even through staff transitions, ensure course loads not between dramatically different high schools, create flyers for student on mental health supports, and implement at least on therapist at each of the four high schools
- Ensure all student services staff can spend about 80% of their time on duties aligned with Madison School District core competencies and foundational practices
- Offer appropriate credit for students who work on School Board-approved advisory committees
- Partner with public health agencies to create a mental health communications plan for students and staff
Training
- Continue with increased number of safety drills
- Require all schools to give advanced notice of at least a week of any upcoming safety drills
- Require that every school revise safety plans to eliminate stress and confusion
- Develop a "one-pager" for students, families and staff clearly outlining the purpose of the emergency flip chart, required training and drill frequency
- Implement consent education that is age-appropriate for at all levels, K-12 and integrate it with curriculum at least twice a year
- Return to pre-pandemic plans to saturate schools with teachers trained in Developmental Designs (DD) at middle and high school levels
- Ensure that Non-Violent Crisis Intervention becomes an annual part of Welcome Back Day training and is repeated annually by all staff
- Make all safety lessons available to students and families to review
General
- Create an internal panel made up of students, staff, community members and board members who will advise the superintendent and school board on implementing these recommendations