Aldo Leopold Nature Center reaches out with after-school program

Fourth-grader Alessandra Sullivan was relishing her time outdoors at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center during last week’s warm spell.

“When you are out here in the woods, it just feels so nice,” said Alessandra, who attends Nuestro Mundo Community School. “I should be outside a lot more because it’s so nice.”

Alessandra is attending a new after-school program being piloted this fall for Nuestro Mundo and Henderson Elementary School students. The students are picked up at their schools and brought to the Aldo Leopold Nature Center by its staff in a new 15-passenger van. It was purchased at the end of summer to help remove the transportation barrier to environmental education.

It is part of the nature center’s efforts to be more “impactful, equitable and inclusive in our programming,” said Cara Erickson, marketing and communications manager.

“We’ve long recognized the transportation barrier,” she said.

While some families come to the nature center for hiking and programming, Erickson said, others may not be able to bring their children because they are working or lack reliable transportation.

The idea for the after-school program arose from the nature center’s strategic planning, which took place five years ago and looked at how it could expand programs to serve families in the community. Then the center got a grant from the Schlecht Family Foundation to pay for the van and to hire a program impact and inclusion manager, whose job includes supporting the after-school program.

“It kicked it into high gear for us,” Erickson said.

The nature center chose to work with Henderson and Nuestro Mundo because of the number of low-income students at the schools and their proximity to the after-school site. The program meets Monday through Friday after school and accommodates early release days. Tuition assistance and payment plans are available. The center also serves those who are eligible for the Wisconsin Shares subsidy program, which supports eligible families by funding a portion of the cost of child care.

Students get some choice in what activities they will take part in, and on Thursday, one of the options was to make trading cards featuring different hibernating animals. Maggie Lee, environmental educator, said the activity was in response to some of the students’ interest in Pokeman cards, and it fit the November hibernation theme.

Lee said the after-school program is designed for students to be comfortable in whatever way they relate to nature, which can change according to the day.

“(The objective is) helping them find their thing in the outdoors — if it is science, they can do that, and if it is art, they can do that,” she said.

On the same day, kindergartner Henry Naab chose to clear buckthorn to help create a nature play space that will be used by the after-school program in an area of the center called “toad alley.” Henry worked with environmental educator Nate Hinahara and Leon Hughes, a kindergartner at Henderson Elementary School, who liked the chance to be with the others.

Henry, who attends Nuestro Mundo, said his favorite activity in the after-school program is going on hikes.

When the after-school program was created, Hinahara said, a decision was made to include stewardship to teach about ownership and care of the land.

“Some of them get really into it,” he said.

It is also important to create a safe space and teach social-emotional skills, Hinahara said.

In another part of the nature center, Delton Allhands, a third-grader at Henderson, and Isaac Romero, a fourth-grader at Henderson, were working with Alessandra in an area where children like to build forts.

“It’s really fun because I really like playing outside,” Delton said about the after-school program.

In addition, Delton said he likes “quiet time,” when the students can work on arts and crafts, and he has created a journal for writing and drawing.

Isaac said he likes being in nature and he particularly likes the fort-building area.

Currently 13 students are enrolled in the program, but it can accommodate up to 26. Because of the timing of the grant in June, the nature center had a short timeline to design the program, hire and train staff, and do outreach, said Melissa Salisbury, program impact and inclusion manager.

“With this being our pilot year for this program, our goal has not been to fill every seat immediately, but rather to ensure our staffing ratio is working and students feel successful and supported here,” she said.

Salisbury said the nature center is working with the schools with hopes of increasing enrollment.

“We aim to provide access to students who have historically been left out of nature-based opportunities, as well as focus on providing care for families who need five day per week after-school support due to work schedules,” Salisbury said.

