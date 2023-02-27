A partnership between two early childhood programs is the force behind a mobile program that brings nature to children and their parents who otherwise might not have easy access to learning about it.

“Wonder Bugs On the Road” is how the Aldo Leopold Nature Center offers its preschool program for free at the 14 Play and Learn sites throughout the Madison School District.

“We’ve been working now for quite a while on building access and inclusion at the nature center,” said Suzy Grindrod, early childhood education coordinator at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center. “We couldn’t serve everybody so why not take the program out to places and maybe we could reach populations that were underserved.”

The Wonder Bugs Preschool Program at the nature center is designed for children ages 2-4 and their parent or caregiver to spend time learning about nature. The mobile expansion is partially supported by the nature center’s Community Access Fund, and families sign up through Play and Learn, which is the Madison School District’s program for ages birth to 3 and older.

The February theme was owls, so a taxidermy owl was one of the props brought by the nature center. During snack time, parents helped their children create the look of an owl by arranging pieces of cut up fruit and a triangular slice of cheese for a beak on a slice of bread spread with peanut butter.

“He really enjoyed the snack today,” Lizeth Melendez said about 3-year-old son Bambu Nelson’s experience with the program on Feb. 16. “He did very good spreading the peanut butter.”

Bambu wasn’t as enamored with the owl.

“It was creepy,” he said.

A Wonder Bugs program staff member goes to each of the Play and Learn sites once a month, and parents and children get excited about the visit, said Linda Hang, Play and Learn group leader..

The Wonder Bugs program fits in with Play and Learn’s design to teach parents alongside their children.

“A lot of things the parents don’t even know,” Hang said about the nature lessons presented.

It also fits into the Play and Learn curriculum called “Parents as Teachers,” which is designed to foster interaction between parents and their children and promote learning through play.

Parents learn how their children are benefitting when they play with something like Play-Doh, gaining motor skills, social-emotional development and communication skills.

Parent education also includes areas such as potty training.

“We partner with them in their parenting journey,” Hang said.

Melendez, who also brought her 4-year-old daughter, Kauai Nelson, to the Play and Learn site at Centro Hispano, said her children look forward to coming, and she also loves the program.

Maribel Brito said when she first brought her 2-year-old daughter, Clarissa, she stopped in the doorway and was hesitant to enter. But now Clarissa looks forward to coming and is talking more, Brito said.

“She told her big sister, ‘I’m going to my school,’” Brito said.

When Wonder Bugs comes, it fits into the typical routine at Play and Learn, and the two entities often collaborate on materials and ideas. For example, Play and Learn decided to incorporate the owl-themed snack and added some props and books . When Grindrod was talking about how owls turn their heads, she was able to demonstrate with a stuffed owl with a pivoting head that is part of Play and Learn’s inventory.

Usually the first hour is child-led play, which might mean experimenting with materials and exploring special activities that have been set out on a table. When the theme was owls, materials to make owl masks were set out.

After cleanup, circle time starts with singing a welcome song, followed by other music and perhaps some movement. It is also when the nature center educator shows any props that were brought, such as part of a wing and owl stuffed by a taxidermist.

Next is a snack served family style. For the owl theme, the adults could help their children make an owl snack. During that time, the nature center staff member will share information, such as details about upcoming events, and reads a book that is usually related to the theme.

Time is usually set aside to work on literacy, and the group returns to the circle for perhaps one last song and a chance to say goodbye to each other.

Grindrod plans the monthly themes that are used at all the Play and Learn sites, which are run on a nine-month schedule like the regular school year. Past themes centered on wildlife rescue and rehabilitation, wind and weather and baby animals.

In addition to the Wonder Bugs program going to the Play and Learn sites, the groups from the sites also come to the center once a year for a field trip.

“It really is for the children and their parents to interact. That is what I am hoping for,” Grindrod said. “I want to see them get excited about nature.”

Grindrod said she tries to get across the idea that nature belongs to them, it is everywhere and can be accessed even if people live in an apartment complex and can do something as simple as look at the clouds in the sky. Nearby parks are another way to access nature, she said.

She encourages people to come to the Aldo Leopold Nature Center, and some families do that, and some end up enrolling their children at the Wonder Bugs preschool site there. On the flip side, Grindrod said one family learned about the partnership on the nature center’s website — aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org — and started going to the Play and Learn program.

“This really feels like a genuine partnership. We collaborate, and it goes both ways,” Grindrod said.

Hang said new immigrants in this country, who might not have the opportunity to explore other places in the city, are able to access Play and Learn because it takes place at a site in their apartment complex.

“The heart of our partnership is giving the most vulnerable families in our community access to nature that they otherwise might not have due to barriers posed by lack of transportation, not being English speakers, unfamiliarity with what the community has to offer, being new to this culture,” Hang said.

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.