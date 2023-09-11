Ninth-grader Riviera Wilson-Carpino found herself getting lost in the hallways on one of her first days at Memorial High School last week and could feel herself getting stressed.

After all, she already had been late to her classes as she tried to navigate the new school.

So she turned to some relaxation techniques she learned in an after-school program.

“I was just telling my myself to calm down. I was just counting and taking deep breaths,” Wilson-Carpino said.

She learned the techniques at the Meadowood Neighborhood Center, where the Madison School and Community Recreation Afterschool program is incorporating the Breathe for Change curriculum. It equips educators with social-emotional learning strategies, mindfulness tools and yoga practices designed to support educator well-being and change school communities by developing a schoolwide culture of social-emotional learning and wellness. It was founded by Ilana Nankin, who received a doctorate in curriculum and instruction at UW-Madison.

Tauri Robinson, director of the Meadowood Neighborhood Center, said the after-school program there will emphasize social-emotional learning this year.

“We just came out of COVID. Our kids were already facing a lot of trauma before COVID,” he said.

Robinson said he wants students to learn to be able to regulate their emotions to the point that they feel OK and feel like they have control over something.

“I always tell them you can control your breath,” Robinson said.

“We piloted pieces of it last year, and now we are to a point where we are ready to fully implement programming,” said Robinson, who is a 200-hour certified yoga instructor. “It’s changed my life. I’ve seen it impact some of our children, especially our children with higher needs.”

Kaleb Trammell, a sophomore at Memorial High School, said the Breathe for Change techniques can help settle kids during the after-school program. He enrolled in the program almost two years ago — lured in by some “really good” Halloween cookies — and interned there this summer. Now Trammell is a program leader.

“It’s really just something to get the kids to focus ... to get the kids on track,” Trammell said. “It can also be something you can do whenever.”

Wilson-Carpino, who enrolled in the program as a seventh-grader and then found herself coming to the center for some activity every day, is volunteering there now and may intern this summer.

MSCR operates the neighborhood center in collaboration with the city of Madison on the city’s Southwest Side. Meadowood Neighborhood Center is unique, Robinson said, and offers a number of programs, including a food pantry and senior meals, Robinson said.

“It’s a partnership between the city of Madison and the MSCR and we also share a space (Meadowood Shopping Center) with the library next door,” Robinson said. “We have the resources of the library next door.”

The after-school program is divided into an elementary program, which currently enrolls 38 children, and a secondary one for middle and high school students with 10 presently enrolled. Last week was spent having the kids get to know each other, learning the rules and the “culture of how we work around here,” said Jamie Anderson, assistant director of the Meadowood Community Center.

Ka’Myia Shamsee, a fifth-grader at Van Hise Elementary School, said she likes the boundaries set at the after-school program. She appreciates that kids are not allowed to “curse.”

“So far I think it’s a really good place for kids to learn and grow,” she said.

In a typical week, after the kids arrive from school and have a snack, a variety of clubs and other activities are scheduled in addition to implementing the Breathe for Change curriculum. The clubs include cooking, media, Dungeons and Dragons, and dance.

Meadowood partners with the Tales with Big T literacy program. Kids read to a rescue dog. A collaboration with the YWCA provides a restorative justice program for middle and high schoolers, Anderson said.

The end of the week is “Fun Friday,” when the youths can pick from options such as playing on the center’s bumper pool tables, using the computers in the lab, playing games and other activities in the gym, or watching a movie.

In addition to emphasizing the Breathe for Change program this year, the center also will provide more opportunities for the older youth to learn about media and other technology, including creating podcasts, creating via YouTube, using Snapchat and Instagram, and increasing their internet literacy.

Anderson said many kids are drawn to those areas but some also need help developing the skills. They need to learn how to use Zoom and use a Google calendar, but the staff saw they were struggling, she said.

She said the kids will be surveyed about their interests to help staff create a curriculum that will keep students coming back every day and give them more opportunities to use and develop their skills, she said.

Anderson said the after-school program is designed to create a sense of consistency, stability, safety and feeling loved, and to foster strong relationships with adults. She said many students end up coming back to work for the program.

“I know everybody, and everybody is like family to me,” said Demoni Burton, a fifth-grader at Orchard Ridge Elementary School, who is in his second year in the program.