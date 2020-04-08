After superintendent pick falls through, Madison School District faces uncertain leadership future

Already grappling with the unprecedented challenge of educating students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madison School District is confronting an unexpected side effect of the coronavirus — the sudden loss of a new superintendent.
The Madison School Board's pick as the next superintendent, Matthew Gutierrez, is walking away from the job two months before he was to start, stating in a letter last week to board President Gloria Reyes that the pandemic has caused him to reconsider his commitment to the suburban San Antonio school district he leads.
The board must now determine how and when a new superintendent is chosen, whether it's selecting one of the other finalists who were passed over for Gutierrez, reopening the search or some other option.
This upcoming Monday — a week after Gutierrez's decision was made public — the board is slated to discuss the superintendent situation during a closed session meeting.
Additionally, Tuesday's pandemic-scrambled spring election — the results of which won't be made public under a court order until Monday — will mean at least one new board member choosing a superintendent if decisions aren't made before the winners are sworn in later this month.
The clock is also ticking on who will lead the district in the foreseeable future as interim Superintendent Jane Belmore's contract expires at the end of July.
When asked Tuesday whether she would consider extending her contract, district spokesman Tim LeMonds didn't offer a specific response.
"Despite the news, she has indicated her focus will continue to be on our families, in providing them with the necessary support and meaningful opportunities for their children to learn for the remainder of the school year," LeMonds said.
The board unanimously voted to hire the 39-year-old Gutierrez on Jan. 17. He was supposed to start the job June 1, making a $250,000 annual salary.
LeMonds said Wednesday it's a possibility a new search could be opened for a superintendent, but the board needs more time to evaluate the situation and will be "discussing all options in depth" at next week's closed meeting.
Reyes did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday and Wednesday.
Board member Savion Castro said he sees a few options going forward: Having an interim superintendent for another school year while a new search is conducted, picking a permanent successor before the fall from the same candidate pool that netted Gutierrez or conducting an entirely new search this spring and summer.
"The most important factor that I'm weighing is we need to provide stable leadership to the district, especially as we navigate this crisis," Castro said. "Not only are we going to move forward with the initiatives and plans that we had prior to the pandemic, we'll need that stable leadership for the recovery and the crisis we're going through right now."
'Conflict and grief'
On March 31, Gutierrez sent a letter to Reyes letting her know he was rescinding his acceptance of the job and explaining what led to his decision.
Most board members didn't find out about Gutierrez stepping away from the position until a week later during a closed session meeting Monday night, LeMonds said. Gutierrez's decision was publicly announced after the closed session.
Castro said it was "definitely jarring" to hear Gutierrez choose to remain superintendent of the Seguin, Texas, school district. But Castro added he understood where the life-long Texan was coming from.
"I can't imagine the conflicting emotions he was feeling when the community that he's in now was in a crisis and really needed important, stable leadership," Castro said.
In the letter, Gutierrez said his choice to back out of becoming superintendent of Wisconsin's second largest school district, which was "to be the pinnacle of my career," was not without "interminable personal conflict and grief."
But the experience leading the 7,500-student Seguin Independent School District through and responding to the pandemic has changed how he perceives his job, Gutierrez said in the letter.
"The sudden necessity of coordinating in a manner that not only educates but saves and sustains lives has changed my role as superintendent of a small school district from a title and a job to something far more personal; we have become an interdependent family," Gutierrez wrote.
The Seguin Independent School District closed school buildings on March 16 — the same day Madison schools did so — and is expected to reopen May 1.
Gutierrez wrote: "This crisis will extend beyond the current circumstances, there will be a recovery period in a community significantly impacted."
Cinde Thomas-Jimenez, president of the Seguin Board of Trustees, said Gutierrez told her board he intended to stay in Texas on March 31, the day he sent the letter to Reyes.
"While we were saddened by his plans to leave Seguin ISD, we are grateful that he is staying as our leader, especially during these trying times," she said in an email.
Last month during Seguin's spring break, Gutierrez took several days to visit Madison, meet district staff and tour school buildings in preparation of becoming superintendent.
During a news conference on March 10 — a day before the new coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization and three days before Gov. Tony Evers ordered all Wisconsin schools to close — Gutierrez was asked how he would handle the virus as head of Madison schools.
He gave a little chuckle before saying, "Well, I can't honestly answer to that because I'm not involved in the preparation. I'm involved in the preparation in my current school district so I couldn't answer to that."
Gutierrez did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Interim leader
Last fall, Belmore replaced Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham when she left for a job at Harvard University. She is in her second stint as interim superintendent, holding the role for the 2012-13 school year before the board hired Cheatham.
Belmore initially signed an 11-month contract as interim superintendent, but during the school year extended it by another month through the end of July, LeMonds said.
Belmore, who worked 29 years in the district before retiring in 2005, has had to handle challenges that would tax the most seasoned superintendents.
Last fall, an informal policy put in place by Cheatham on the use of racial slurs led to the temporary firing of a West High School security guard and created an international public relations crisis for the district — even drawing a rebuke from Cher.
In December, it was followed by allegations an East High School teacher secretly recorded students on a business club trip to Minnesota, resulting in criminal charges in two states against the teacher, who has since resigned from the school.
Now, Belmore is in charge of coordinating solutions for pandemic-caused complexities, such as virtually educating the student body, trying to meet the needs of special education students remotely and feeding thousands of students who rely on daily meals at school.
If the board seeks an interim leader for longer than initially expected, Castro said the body will have to decide whether to ask Belmore if she is open to extending her contract.
He said he could see how the challenges of the school year might influence whether she would want to stay on.
"She came out of retirement for a year, no one could have foreseen this crisis," he said. "At some point you got to make a decision that's best for your mental health and personal health too."
