After superintendent pick falls through, Madison School District faces uncertain leadership future

When asked Tuesday whether she would consider extending her contract, district spokesman Tim LeMonds didn't offer a specific response.

"Despite the news, she has indicated her focus will continue to be on our families, in providing them with the necessary support and meaningful opportunities for their children to learn for the remainder of the school year," LeMonds said.

The board unanimously voted to hire the 39-year-old Gutierrez on Jan. 17. He was supposed to start the job June 1, making a $250,000 annual salary.

LeMonds said Wednesday it's a possibility a new search could be opened for a superintendent, but the board needs more time to evaluate the situation and will be "discussing all options in depth" at next week's closed meeting.

Reyes did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday and Wednesday.

Board member Savion Castro said he sees a few options going forward: Having an interim superintendent for another school year while a new search is conducted, picking a permanent successor before the fall from the same candidate pool that netted Gutierrez or conducting an entirely new search this spring and summer.

