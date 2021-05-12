After sixth-grader suspended for trying to form LGBTQ club, ACLU alleges discrimination

In December 2020, before their suspension, the student began communicating with their peers about forming a club for LGBTQ students and allies, and reached out to Quade for permission to form the club, which was rejected on the grounds that the club was not academic based. The student continued to use school communication technology to talk with their peers about forming the club, which led to their one-day suspension in February.

According to the federal Equal Access Act, passed in 1984, public schools can be blocked from receiving federal funding if they deny students from forming clubs or conducting meetings because of “religious, political, philosophical, or other content of the speech at such meetings.”

“Schools do have some leeway as far as blocking clubs,” said Brian Juchems, one of the co-executive directors at GSAFE, an organization that supports LGBTQ students in schools across Wisconsin. "Schools have, for years, tried to cut this narrow path and determine what is or isn’t an academic club and school district after school district have lost that claim in court."

Juchems first became aware of the situation at iForward in early 2021 when a member of the iForward community reached out to him to let him know the school’s administration was trying to block student efforts to block the formation of a club for LGBTQ students and allies.