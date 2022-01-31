After-school art class is vehicle for expression, self-confidence

When Sara Lenz first proposed the idea of teaching art classes to children, some were skeptical that it would go over.

The hesitancy came from wondering if there was enough interest in art because so many students are involved in sports. But Lenz figured there would be enough who would want to come even if not all youngsters are into art.

She has not been disappointed and now runs a number of art classes and camps including an after-school program through the Mount Horeb Recreation Department and the Community Education and Recreation Department in Oregon.

“I’ve always felt it is important for kids to have an opportunity to do art just because it is such a wonderful way to express themselves and I think it gives them self-confidence when they see what they are able to create,” Lenz said.

Four five-week “After School Drawing” classes run throughout the school year in Mount Horeb and Oregon. Each week features a different type of drawing project that might involve using oil pastels, markers, crayons and pencils. Sometimes watercolor painting also is incorporated.

Eli McLean, a second grader at the Mount Horeb Primary Center, said art is fun.

“I was excited because I like art, I like drawing,” Eli said about signing up for the class.

Avi Laeser, a fifth-grader at the Mount Horeb Intermediate Center, said she has attended the class before.

“It was really fun the first time,” she said. “I love that I finally get to do oil pastels and watercolors.”

Millie Erickson, a first-grader at the Mount Horeb Primary Center, said she liked a recent lesson working with watercolor because she likes “how it just spreads around.”

Daisy Simms, a kindergartner at the Mount Horeb Early Learning Center, liked the watercolor lesson because she often does that art form.

“What I like about art is that my grandma does it,” she said.

Lenz runs the classes in the building housing the Mount Horeb Recreation Department and Netherwood Knoll Elementary School in Oregon. There is a resident fee and a nonresident fee at each place.

Her current classes and summer camps are designed for youths ages 5 to 12. The next series will run on Mondays from April 11 to May 9 in Mount Horeb and on Tuesdays from April 12 to May 10 in Oregon.

Later this year Lenz will offer a class in Mount Horeb for middle-schoolers. Summer art camps also will run in June in DeForest, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Stoughton and Verona.

Lenz, who has a master’s degree in architecture but left the field when her first child was born, often did art with her four children when they were growing up.

“I always loved doing art with kids. I did a lot with my own kids and neighborhood kids,” she said.

For the past eight years, Lenz has been running art classes and camps in various communities. At times she taught out of her house because parents were interested in having Lenz work with their children. She also has worked with adults.

She subbed in schools for a while and taught for a time at St. Ann School in Stoughton where she was living at the time. She was also teaching after-school art classes in Oregon and some Saturday classes and summer camps in Mount Horeb and elsewhere.

When she moved to Blue Mounds, she reached out to the recreation department in Mount Horeb about running the after-school classes.

“I just love working with kids ... They don’t judge themselves. They just love doing it,” Lenz said. “It’s great just to see their faces light up when they see what they make and when they share it with their parents.”