More than a month after it was postponed due to safety concerns, a student-led drag show hit the stage Friday night at Madison’s East High School.

The event was hosted by East’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance, or GSA, as a way to celebrate the school’s LGBTQ+ community, and about 175 community members attended, with ticketholders lining up out the door to get in.

Despite the backlash that paused the event last month, organizers were proud of the event and what it meant for students and community members, and one performer called the show “groundbreaking.”

“For me, personally, when I was in high school 10 years ago this would not have been a reality,” said Mars Subola, an East English teacher and adviser of the GSA. “I was deeply closeted, and the fact that we have enough students to even organize this gives me so much hope that our community will continue to thrive and survive.”

This time around, the event wasn’t widely promoted to the public, and staff and police were on site to ensure safety. Otherwise, the show was almost identical to the one originally planned for Jan. 19, student organizers said.

Drag has been instrumental in the history of the LGBTQ+ community, spanning back generations, though it has been catapulted into the mainstream in recent years with brunches and reality TV shows.

Drag show performances usually involve theatrical singing or lip-synching and dancing with performers who are dressed in “drag,” an exaggerated and highly stylized impersonation, typically of a certain gender, that can feature anything from glamorous dresses to campy costumes.

Friday’s show featured performances from seven different area drag entertainers.

Sixteen-year-old Nemo, the state’s reigning Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer and a previous contestant on the reality show Generation Drag, dazzled in a pink ball gown while performing to “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from the Broadway musical “Funny Girl,” and Mr. Trans Wisconsin, known as Ponyboy, serenaded the crowd with One Direction’s “That’s What Makes You Beautiful.”

Madison-area native Cass Marie Domino high-fived crowd members while performing to Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” and performer Invertia transformed into a red Tetris block for Britney Spears’ “Piece of Me.”

“Drag is a really cool way that our community celebrates and comes together, and we thought it would be really fun to bring that to high school and we all just wanted to have a good time with drag performers,” said an East senior and GSA member who didn’t want to be named, for safety reasons.

Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric in America has been increasing, and East High’s event comes a day after Tennessee became the first state to ban drag, barring it from being performed in public or in front of children. And more than 20 similar bills have been introduced in at least 15 states this year already.

East High’s drag show was postponed in January after conservative outrage erupted online, creating safety concerns. Part of that outrage included former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who inaccurately described drag shows as strip shows.

During his State of the District Address last month, outgoing Superintendent Carlton Jenkins took aim at Walker for his comments.

“When we talk about having a drag show here coming from our students — yeah, we are. And I say to the former governor, stay out of our business,” Jenkins said. “This is what we do at East High School.”

East High parent Mary Jo Walters said she was opposed to the event because she doesn’t support drag, especially for children, saying she thought it was sexualized and degrading to women.

“I don’t think it’s a safe path to go down,” Walters said.

Subola, who uses they/them pronouns, said drag is where LGBTQ+ history began and said it’s a way to celebrate the community.

“When we celebrate through drag, it is an art form that is specific to the queer community that is also a sign of our resilience and the fact that we are still alive today and giving homage to those who came before us,” they said.

The GSA’s student’s message to those opposed to the drag show was: “I don’t care.”

“I am grateful for all the support we did actually receive that has felt much more significant than any backlash we’ve received, is our community members, and our families standing by our sides and our teachers and our principal,” the student said. The response from the student body has been only positive, too, they said.

“I’m here as an ally,” Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen said. “I believe all students should feel comfortable with school and who they are. That is clearly an opportunity for both the gay and LGBTQIA community, but also the entire East community to get behind people, saying these are our students and we need to support them.”

The club hopes to host the drag show every year.

