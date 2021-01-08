After Capitol insurrection, teachers work to help students process, understand

“An event like this creates emotion for everyone,” she said. “I think that’s one thing that sometimes gets pushed to the side or buried, but teachers have to navigate their own emotionality in order to get a lesson done, sure, but also in order to make the kids feel safe.”

At the same time, she and other teachers have opinions on current events. Transparency about those perspectives, something the East teachers have stressed from the beginning of the school year, is key to helping students feel comfortable sharing and understanding that the perception of history can change with time.

“I just personally try to be very transparent, not to make it about me but so that they know where I’m coming from and then ending that always with, ‘But understand just because I’m your teacher and we’re on a Zoom call and thus you’re seeing my face most of the time, that doesn’t give my perspective any more value than yours,’” said Brad Vonck. “Trying to model but not force people to go the same route as you.”

It’s also emotional, in another way, for history buffs to watch events that will be discussed in classrooms for decades unfold in front of them and their students.