After bumpy start, Madison school lunches are improving with staff raises

Increasing the pay of food service workers in the Madison School District has improved student meals that were lackluster at the start of the school year, according to district officials.

The school district faced criticism from parents at the beginning of the year for a lack of nutritious school meal options. Administrators blamed ongoing staffing shortages, abating now because of a $5-an-hour pay increase given to support staff members last month.

"I have to say, the timing of the $5 salary increase was incredibly opportune," said Josh Perkins, the district's director of food and nutrition.

Perkins said the department faced resignations and other attrition over the summer and leading up to the school year, on top of an already thinned workforce, leaving it with "very few options."

The pay increase "immediately revitalized" the interest in positions, Perkins said. As of Monday, when staff gave a presentation to the Madison School Board at a work group meeting, 23 new food service staff members had been hired, cutting vacancies in half from the start of the school year.

The hires have helped the district get back to made-from-scratch cooking in its production center, producing more diverse and nutritious meals. A lot of the staff working in the production center had to fill vacancies around the school district to assist with meals, halting scratch cooking.

"So that was really the crux of the matter. As they return back, you will start seeing more robust items," said Cedric Hodo, the associate superintendent operations officer of building and auxiliary services.

Because of the pay increase, Madison is now one of the highest-paid districts in the state. It previously lagged behind other districts.

"I think that that's a really, really great thing that the district has done," said Jennifer Gaddis with the UW-Madison School of Human Ecology, who has been working with the district to improve its food service program.

Planning ahead

The district is partnering with a number of groups to improve sustainability efforts and the use of local produce in meals, and to expand its scratch cooking operations.

Some of these efforts include a composting pilot program at two elementary schools this year, and evaluating and replacing outdated equipment.

Sherri Swartz, a food service worker at Anana Elementary School, told the board on Monday that food quality and variety have improved since the start of the school year, but had questions about the future.

"It looks like there's a lot of exciting ideas out there, and I'm excited to see how many new staff we do have coming on board," Swartz said. But she said as an employee who is "literally at the bottom of the food chain" that she wanted to make sure food service workers weren't being left behind.

"Frankly, right now things are still pretty shaky, pretty bumpy. We have a long ways to go just to get back to even normal, regular food service functioning," Swartz said.

She said it will take time to get the many new staff members up to speed on operations, especially on the computer system used for ordering, payments, menus and more, and she had concerns about the time staff had to support students during meal times. She also still has questions about communication, especially around menu changes.

Hodo said his team would work better at communicating changes in menus to staff and schools.

"I do think our team can do a better job at notifying so our community members can plan better," Hodo said.