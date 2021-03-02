Act 10 protests were a 'turning point' for youth who participated

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I always go back to Act 10,” she said.

Riley Moore, an East High School senior during Act 10, led some student marches from the school up East Washington Avenue to the Capitol in February 2011. He said he felt “excited and frightened” being part of such a large movement.

“It was kind of the first time I felt like a citizen of Wisconsin,” Moore said. “I felt a real sense of community seeing everyone come out for that.”

Suddenly, he was sleeping in the Capitol building three to four nights a week, asked by filmmaker Michael Moore (no relation) to blog about the protests and “my whole life kind of became centered around it.” He recalls being glad to have his school credits done so he didn’t have to worry too much about grades.

The experience gave him “an instinctual reflex to, when important social movements are happening, to not ask too many questions of myself or make excuses and just get up and get out of my house and get involved.”